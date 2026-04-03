Video: Al-Nasr extend their lead at the top of the Roshen League on the night of Ronaldo’s return

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, captain of Al-Nassr, led his team to a thrilling 5-2 victory over Al-Najma on Friday evening in the 27th round of the Roshen Professional League, after an outstanding performance that played a key role in securing the win for ‘Al-Alamy’.

With this result, Al-Nassr have taken their tally to 70 points at the top of the Roshen League table, extending their lead over second-placed Al-Hilal to six points, ahead of “The Leader” facing Al-Taawoun tomorrow, Saturday, in the same round.

Al-Nassr’s four goals were scored by Abdullah Al-Hamdan (45+8), Sadio Mané (brace: 45+9 and 90+5), and Cristiano Ronaldo (brace: (56’ and 73’), whilst Al-Najma’s two goals were scored by Rakan Rajeh (44’) and Filipe Cardoso (47’).