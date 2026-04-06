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Ahmad Salah

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Video... A wave of mockery directed at Arteta’s antics: and you want to win the Champions League?

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Arsenal manager surprises the fans

Arsenal have become the butt of jokes following the emergence of footage showing unusual training sessions under manager Mikel Arteta, at a time when the team is striving to regain its balance after a run of disappointing results.

Photos and videos from the training session showed Arsenal players taking part in unconventional drills, which included the use of pens during group exercises, as well as activities aimed – according to the coaching staff – at improving coordination and concentration among the players.

According to the Daily Mail, these images surprised fans, who felt the team needed to work on basic technical aspects rather than these unusual methods.

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  • Strange training sessions… What is Arteta up to?

    The photos showed the team’s players taking part in an unusual training session, in which they balanced the ball on their heads whilst standing in small groups, before moving with it and attempting to drop it into a basket – a striking sight.

    The training session also included another exercise, in which the players were seen moving the ball at their feet whilst holding pens between their fingers, in a scene that sparked widespread questions about the nature of these training sessions.

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  • The London club has come under fire on social media, with a number of fans expressing their surprise at these methods, particularly as the team seeks to improve its results during the current phase of the season.

    The Daily Mail added: “The training sessions, whilst unusual, could be seen as a test of concentration. Players have to focus on several things at once, whilst still completing the task.”

    It revealed: “However, football fans were quick to mock Arteta’s latest unconventional training session, with one describing it as his latest ‘gimmick’.”

    One social media user responded to the clip, which went viral on X, saying: “And you want to win the Champions League with this sort of training.”

    Another added: “This training is a recipe for disaster.”

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    Arteta is seeking to secure Arsenal’s first Premier League title in 22 years – after his side failed in both domestic competitions last month – and it is clear he is doing everything, including the most bizarre things, to achieve this goal.

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