USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie bags crucial goal as Juventus pick up steam in Champions League hunt with 2-0 win

McKennie's goal came at a crucial juncture. Juve were leading Genoa 1-0 thanks to Bremer's fourth-minute strike, but looked rather unsteady against relegation-threatened Genoa. And then he changed things. McKennie started the play and finished it, feeding Conceicao before darting into the box, receiving the return pass, and firing into the bottom corner.

It proved to be enough on the day as Juve closed out an otherwise comfortable 2-0 win.