'Unbelievable' Michael Olise hailed as Bundesliga's best signing in 10 years as ex-star says Bayern hero 'does everything right'

Speaking to Amazon Prime on the night of Bayern Munich’s away first-leg tie against Atalanta in the Champions League round of 16, Kramer offered the highest possible praise for Olise. The former midfielder explained his bold stance: "He is for me even perhaps the best transfer of the Bundesliga of the last 10 years."

Following his move from Crystal Palace for €53 million in July 2024, the attacker has transformed the frontline for Vincent Kompany's side. Kramer stood by his claim regarding the hefty fee: “I know, we always talk about large sums. But still: price-performance, what this player gives a team - that is unbelievable.”