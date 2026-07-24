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Transfer news | Manchester City target Chelsea duo and Real Madrid ready to sacrifice Tchouaméni
Real Madrid open the door to Tchouameni's departure
Real Madrid have opened the door to Aurelien Tchouameni leaving this summer, according to "The Sun", with Manchester United said to be keen on the French midfielder.
"Nicolo Schira", meanwhile, reports that the other Frenchman in Madrid's midfield faces pressure of his own. Eduardo Camavinga must prove himself in this summer's pre-season training camp to stay at Los Blancos, with reports suggesting the club are willing to offload him too.
Inter in talks with Tottenham over Romero as Barcelona keep watch
Fabrizio Romano explained that Inter and Tottenham face far from easy negotiations over Cuti Romero. The Argentine will leave Spurs this summer following the signings of Marcos Senesi and Kevin Danso.
Barcelona are monitoring Romero's situation but can't enter the deal at present. They need to sell in their backline first, and according to Sport their main target to strengthen the defence will be Aymeric Laporte.
The truth about the departure of De Bruyne and Lukaku from Napoli
Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna has addressed the future of Belgian pair Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku. Both, he confirmed, are staying put for now.
De Bruyne's comments about former Napoli coach Antonio Conte clearly rankled. Manna admitted he wasn't happy with them, but stressed the issue would be thrashed out once the player is back from his holiday. De Bruyne, after all, still has a year left to run on his contract.
City target Chelsea duo
"Cote Offside" reported that Manchester City, led by Enzo Maresca, are interested in signing two players from his former club to bolster their ranks this summer.
Both are Chelsea men. Enzo Fernandez has been linked with a departure from Stamford Bridge, while full-back Malo Gusto is the other target, and both players are currently on their post-World Cup break.
Bennacer nears Al-Gharafa
Ismael Bennacer is closing in on a free transfer to Qatari side Al-Gharafa, according to Fabrizio Romano.
The Algeria star is still under contract at Milan, but he's working to terminate his deal with the Italian giants amicably before making the switch to Qatar.
La Croix to Chelsea
Chelsea have agreed a deal with Crystal Palace for their French star Maxence Lacroix, according to the reliable "The Athletic" journalist David Ornstein.
The defender will move to Stamford Bridge in a deal worth more than sixty million euros, the report claims, signing a contract that runs until June 2032.
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