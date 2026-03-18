A week on, the teams still in contention in the Champions League face off again, this time with the home and away fixtures reversed. Following yesterday’s matches, the action resumes today with four more fixtures: Barcelona v Newcastle kicked off the European fixtures on Wednesday, and among the matches scheduled for 9pm is the London clash between Tottenham and Atlético Madrid. Simeone’s side have one foot in the quarter-finals, having won the first leg 5-2 – with Kinsky the villain of the piece – and now must defend their lead. On the other side are Igor Tudor’s Tottenham, who drew with Liverpool on the final day of the Premier League but whose position remains precarious.
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Tottenham v Atlético Madrid LIVE 2-1: Kolo Muani breaks the deadlock, Álvarez equalises and Xavi Simons puts Spurs back in front
GOALS AND HIGHLIGHTS
52' – SPURS STILL IN THE LEAD: Xavi Simons
47' - ATLÉTICO MADRID EQUALISE with a winning turn and shot from Julian Alvarez, assisted by former Atalanta player Lookman.
30' - TOTTENHAM TAKE THE LEAD: Kolo Muani breaks the deadlock, heading home unmarked in the box from Tel’s cross.
6' - Goal disallowed for Lookman, who scores from a cross by Simeone but the referee rules it out for offside against the Nigerian following confirmation from VAR.
MATCH REPORT
Tottenham 2–1 Atlético Madrid (first leg 2–5)
GOALS: 30' Kolo Muani (T), 47' Alvarez (A), 52' Xavi Simons (T).
TOTTENHAM (5-4-1): Vicario; Pedro Porro, Romero, Dragusin, van de Ven, Spence; Xavi Simons, Sarr, Gray, Tel; Kolo Muani. Manager: Tudor.
ATLÉTICO MADRID (4-4-2): Musso; Molina, Le Normand, Hancko, Ruggeri; Simeone, Llorente, Cardoso, Lookman; Alvarez, Griezmann. Manager: Simeone.
REFEREE: Siebert.
BOOKINGS: Ruggeri (A).
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