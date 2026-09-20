'Too many goals!' - Enzo Maresca fumes despite Man City’s 5-3 win as Premier League leaders survive Sunderland scare

While the Etihad Stadium was treated to an eight-goal thriller, Manchester City manager Maresca was in no mood to celebrate the chaotic nature of his side’s 5-3 victory over Sunderland. The result ensured that City remain the only team in the top flight with a 100 per cent record after five matches, yet the manner in which they conceded three times to the newly-promoted visitors left the Italian tactician visibly frustrated during his post-match media duties.

Speaking to Sky Sports following the final whistle, the City boss made his feelings clear regarding the scoreline. "Too many goals, too many goals! I prefer [to win] 1-0, much better," Maresca admitted, highlighting his preference for defensive solidity over attacking flamboyance. "To be honest, I would prefer to win 1-0 than 5-3 but I expected a very difficult game. I know how good they are. Off the ball, they are very aggressive, on the ball they have different weapons - Brobbey is an example [of that]. We found a way to win the game."