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Ryan Tolmich

Time for Ricardo Pepi and Alejandro Zendejas? Picking the USMNT XI Mauricio Pochettino should start against Türkiye

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With first place secured and the U.S. exercising caution over yellow cards and injuries, Mauricio Pochettino is expected to rotate. Here is who GOAL thinks should start.

Mauricio Pochettino had every reason to bask in the glory of November's 5-1 win over Uruguay. Instead, in the manager's postgame press conference, he snapped. Questions about "regular" players infuriated him because, in his eyes, there were none on the U.S. Men's National Team. There was one complete player pool with points to prove and the ability to do so.

That message feels more poignant now on the eve of the USMNT's third and final World Cup group stage game. With the USMNT already locked into the group's top spot after wins over Paraguay and Australia, rotation seems both necessary and expected against Türkiye. Pochettino, though, will be keen to stress that a lineup change doesn't mean a chance for backups or second-string players; it means an opportunity for different regulars than the ones that will replace those instead rotated to the bench.

There are different reasons why Pochettino will need to start new faces. Several key players are on yellow cards, while others will be nursing knocks and dealing with fatigue after a long club season. So who should start for the USMNT? GOAL takes a look...

  • USA v Paraguay: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    GK: Matt Freese

    If there's one player to keep in the USMNT lineup, it's probably Freese, largely because he could use the experience.

    Through two games, the USMNT No. 1 has made just two saves, both against Australia. He hasn't had much to do due to the USMNT's domination of the ball and instantaneous pursuit to win it back when they haven't had it.

    With no worries about yellow cards or fatigue, Freese can stay in, maybe make a few saves and build some confidence heading into the knockouts.

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  • USA Training Session - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    LB: Max Arfsten

    When Antonee Robinson was out of action due to injury, Arfsten emerged as a capable deputy. Now, with Robinson on yellow card watch, Arfsten should be asked to deputize again.

    While the Columbus Crew star isn't as defensively strong as Robinson, he doesn't necessarily have to be in this system. He'll have some freedom to get forward, which is what he does best, with the right back sitting deeper, like in previous matches.

    It helps, too, that he played Türkiye last summer, playing 65 minutes against a star-studded attack that includes Arda Guler and Kenen Yildiz.

  • USA v Australia: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    CB: Mark McKenzie

    He narrowly missed the 2022 World Cup squad and didn't see the field during the 2024 Copa America run, so how cool would it be for McKenzie to finally get his big moment?

    He's been at the center of so much of what the USMNT does, both metaphorically and literally, as he's led the USMNT in motivation and prayer in postgame circles. McKenzie can do more, though, and he has shown it, which is why he deserves this opportunity.

    If he does start, McKenzie could be a candidate to captain the USMNT. Logic says to rest Tim Ream, given the miles on his legs, and if that happens, the armband could land with McKenzie, who captained the team against Uruguay last fall.

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  • USA v Australia: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    CB: Auston Trusty

    Talk about instant chemistry between the center backs.

    Trusty and McKenzie know each other plenty well due to their time together in the Philadelphia Union academy, but Trusty's place in this XI isn't just based on chemistry. Over the last year with Celtic, Trusty has taken big steps forward as a defender, building on several breakout years throughout the United Kingdom.

    He's shown he can be a defender capable of playing at a high level, particularly in March. During that window, he did fairly well against Portugal, and his size and presence make him a good fit to try to fluster Türkiye's attack.

  • FBL-WC-2026-US-SQUADAFP

    RB: Joe Scally

    Alex Freeman has been a revelation in a right-back/third-centerback-type role. Scally is also capable of playing in that spot, which allows the U.S. to keep a system that, admittedly, requires a unique presence in that position.

    Scally is nowhere near as effective as an attacker as Freeman is, but that's fine, as he's primarily serving as a third central defender. That'll help against Türkiye's talented attacking midfielders, who Scally won't be particularly afraid of after spending so many years as a key Bundesliga starter for Borussia Monchengladbach.

    If the U.S. are trying to go as close to like-for-like as possible, Scally makes sense. Freeman, though, is capable of starting in this spot if Pochettino does want to keep him in, as he is both young and not in any sort of yellow card jeopardy.

  • USA v Australia: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    CM: Sebstian Berhalter

    The Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder has come off the bench in both games, so there's no worries about fitness. And as Pochettino said early in camp, Berhalter has the legs to play two games on the same day if called upon.

    He'll only need to play one on Thursday, of course, but it'll be a big test. Without much midfield depth and no like-for-like Adams replacement, Berhalter will be responsible for doing a lot of dirty work usually done by the Bournemouth star. A huge challenge, for sure, but considering the risk of playing Adams on a yellow, it makes sense to give Berhalter a go.

  • United States v Germany - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    CM: Brenden Aaronson

    Again, if we're making this like-for-like, this is the Tillman role. Tillman, of course, could play it, and there's a real argument that he should, given how well he's played so far this tournament.

    If Tillman doesn't go, though, Aaronson can hop in, even if he doesn't have the attacking production of the Bayer Leverkusen star.

    Aaronson has World Cup experience, energy for days, and a point to prove, which is a good combination for a coach who will need some guys to set the tone in what could be a low-energy game.

    Cristian Roldan is another obvious contender to start in midfield. However, a muscle injury has kept him out of training, which makes his participation in this game seem unlikely, which is a tough break for a player still seeking his World Cup debut.

  • Gio Reyna USMNT World Cup 2026 Paraguay goalGetty

    CM: Gio Reyna

    The centerpiece of this particular XI's attack, Reyna's confidence should be at an all-time high after his now-famous trivela against Paraguay. That confidence is so big for a player like Reyna, particularly if he's going to be influential against this particular opponent.

    Like Weston McKennie in previous matches, Reyna will be given room to roam and combine with his wingers. He's been fantastic at that throughout his career and is also capable of playing that final ball on a counterattack, which Türkiye have been susceptible to in their two games.

  • United States v Senegal - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    LW: Alex Zendejas

    When Zendejas takes the field, he tends to make things happen, and the U.S. will need that in this one.

    Placed on the left-hand side, Zendejas would have the freedom to come inside and cause damage as something of a No. 10 with Arfsten pushing high to create width. It's not too dissimilar to what he does with Club America, where he's established himself as one of the most dangerous attackers in Liga MX.


  • Ricardo Pepi USMNT 2026 World CupGetty

    ST: Ricardo Pepi

    With Folarin Balogun on a yellow, there's no reason to start him in this game, even if he'll be disappointed to miss out, given his form so far. The question is Pepi or Haji Wright, then.

    Pepi has continued to show new wrinkles to his game and also a willingness to do the smaller things that don't always get rewarded. He played a part in both goals in the Senegal friendly with his hold-up play and passing, and then, when called in to start against Australia, he grinded through that game as a second striker largely tasked with occupying Australia's hulking defenders.

    He's earned this sort of reward, both with his USMNT play and with the boatloads of goals he's scored for PSV.

  • USA v Paraguay: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    RW: Tim Weah

    Sergino Dest has caused absolute havoc in this spot and, with no suspension concerns, it might just be worth letting him go out there to dribble past even more defenders.

    If not, though, Weah is a capable addition to the starting XI. He already has a World Cup goal to his name, is versatile and, when push comes to shove, he has the pace and ability to beat defenders, which will be key in this game. Whether as a wingback or a winger proper, Weah should play in this game.

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