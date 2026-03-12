"This whole thing has been dragging on for many, many years!" Oliver Kahn questions a promise made by Uli Hoeneß at FC Bayern

On Sky, the former national goalkeeper alluded to repeated statements from within the club. "You hear people saying, 'We'll step down at some point when the right people are found.' The whole thing has been dragging on for many, many years now," said Kahn. He added pointedly, "And it seems that no one has been found yet."

Hoeneß and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge have shaped the club for decades and remain members of the powerful supervisory board. Hoeneß, who is also honorary president, has repeatedly stated that he only wants to step down completely once the club is optimally organised. Hoeneß recently rejected criticism that he and Rummenigge continue to interfere heavily. "That's not true at all," he said last autumn at an event in Munich.

Nevertheless, Kahn sees the structural reorganisation at FC Bayern as a sluggish process. Although the club has appointed Rouven Kasper as its new marketing director, overall progress in the reorganisation is "still moving at a snail's pace".