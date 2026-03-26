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Tom Hindle and Ryan Tolmich

The Rondo, World Cup kit edition: What’s the best kit? Who won - Adidas or Nike? And is Brazil’s away overhyped?

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The World Cup jerseys are now all officially on the market, and our GOAL writers debate who did the best job ahead of the summer

It's World Cup kit time. Let's face it: that's all that matters, at the end of the day. Sure, the soccer is fun, and the star players are nice. But if you don't know who to root for, you're probably picking the nicest jerseys. That's especially true in the U.S., where so much of developing soccer culture is about tapping into the visual appeal. Want to get people into something? Make it look cool.

World Cup 2026 kits at Fanatics Shop now

And this year, World Cup designers have been a little mixed. There are certainly some classics here: Colombia, Curacao and Japan have all delivered heat. Germany's are quality. Ivory Coast and Senegal, too, will do numbers. Brazil's away shirt, Jordan collab and all, got people talking. But elsewhere, it's open for debate.

What makes a good kit, though? Is it wearability for your day-to-day consumer? How it looks on the pitch? The stories it tells? Or is it just sentiment? Sure, everyone will end up donning the jersey of their home country. But what makes you want to buy someone else's? Or root for a random team because of how they look? GOAL writers break down the World Cup kits - good, bad and ugly - in the latest edition of... The Rondo.

  • Curucao Away kit WC 26adidas

    What's the best World Cup kit?

    Tom Hindle: Curacao, and there shouldn't really be a debate here. It's got a bit of everything: cool colors, nostalgia bait, hipster appeal. There are some kits that look good and then age poorly. This one will be up there for years to come. Up the Blue Wave!

    Ryan Tolmich: It may not be the best, but we have to give props to the Norway kit. That's how you take a country's identity, slap it on a shirt and make it cool. Kudos. Special shoutouts to Germany's home, France's away and Brazil's away. Those will all go triple-platinum.


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  • Brazil WC 26 home kitNike

    What's the worst kit?

    TH: This will not be a popular opinion whatsoever, but Brazil away was so meh. The Jordan logo just feels so, so lazy. The spacing is weird, and other than a cool pattern, what is it bringing? Where's the heritage? PSG have been doing the Jordan thing for years, and it hasn't really yielded anything different. Brazil away kits have the right to be a bit crazy, but this could have been so much better.

    RT: Brazil went crazy with the Jordan colab for the away kit, but the home just doesn't quite hit for me. A home Brazil kit should be classy iconic, but the weird green number tints and side piping take it out of that realm. With Brazil kits, just keep it simple. This wasn't quite that.

  • adidas 2026 away world cup kitsadidas

    Which brand did the best overall?

    TH: Adidas and it's not even close! They're riding a bit of a wave at the moment with the whole 80s/90s thing coming back. Basically, Sambas are cool again, which means Adidas can recycle the old stuff, modernize a little bit, and call it a day. Lazy? Sure. But it just works.

    RT: Adidas have this down to a science. Want classy and elegant? Those are there. Wild and crazy? Sure! Iconic references with modern twists? They work every time. They don't seem to miss on these, no matter what country they're working with.

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  • France 2026 World Cup Home KitNike

    Which brand could have done better?

    TH: Nike. Puma were a bit meh, but they're redeemed by a couple of bangers. But where's the Nike classic here? Yes, the materials are dead nice and it's a bit of a flex to have the Jordan collab, but are you going to see any of these kits around in 20+ years? Norway was dead cool. Korea delivered. But otherwise, it was a whole lot of average from the guys who should be at the top of the game.

    RT: Not saying they're bad, but a nitpick. All of Puma's kits are super, super nice, but they do feel a little formulaic with a classy home and then some sort of pattern away. That said, the Ivory Coast away kit is insane so, hey, who am I to judge?

  • USA 2026 World Cup Home KitNike

    Which of the three hosts did the best job? U.S., Canada or Mexico?

    TH: It's tough because none of them were all that great. The U.S. went for the whole nostalgia bait thing with the Where's Waldo lines - but why did they have to be squiggly? Canada kept it tidy - perhaps a little too safe. Let's go with Mexico, specifically for the away strip, which is the simplest and the most wearable for a dripless human such as this one.

    RT: Canada's are the most wearable, but also the least bold. The U.S.and Mexico both balanced loud and subtle really well. We'll give the edge to the U.S., simply to encourage them to keep doing this and establish these as some sort of identity.