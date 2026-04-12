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The Elephant and the Tree Syndrome… Could it derail Arsenal, Al-Nasr and Zamalek’s title hopes in this season’s wide-open league?

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Is the coveted title slipping from the grasp of those who long for its return?

The proverbial tree can no longer support the weight of its elephants; Arsenal are the first to tumble after a surprise Premier League defeat.

The so-called ‘elephant and the tree’ syndrome—Arsenal’s long-standing habit of faltering when perched at the top of the table—looms once more, as another campaign appears poised to end in familiar frustration.

  • The Fall of Arsenal

    Arsenal suffered a surprise 2-1 home defeat to Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium in Saturday’s Premier League fixture.

    The shock loss leaves the Gunners on 70 points, still six clear of second-placed Manchester City, but having played one game more.

    City could therefore match Arsenal’s points if they win every remaining fixture, including next Sunday’s direct encounter.

    The result echoes recent campaigns, during which Arsenal led the standings only to finish second behind Liverpool (last season) and Manchester City (the two seasons before that).

    Should those forecasts hold, Arsenal will go a 22nd straight season without the Premier League crown since their unbeaten ‘Invincibles’ campaign in 2003–2004.

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  • Two showdowns and three derbies

    Arsenal face a daunting run-in over the final six Premier League rounds. They have two top-of-the-table showdowns and three London derbies, starting with a crucial clash against Manchester City.

    First, they visit direct rivals Manchester City, then face a tricky trip to Newcastle United, and finally tackle three capital clashes against Fulham, West Ham and Crystal Palace, sandwiched around a meeting with Burnley.

    In contrast, Arsenal are juggling European demands: they are on the brink of a Champions League semi-final berth after a 1-0 first-leg win at Sporting Lisbon.

    In contrast, City are fully focused on the league after their Champions League exit, and their run-in looks far more straightforward.

    Pep Guardiola’s side then faces Arsenal before five more winnable matches against Burnley, Everton, Brentford, Bournemouth and Aston Villa.

    While City are still in the FA Cup semi-finals, they are unlikely to prioritise that over the title run-in, whereas Arsenal’s pursuit of a first Champions League crown could yet demand their full attention.

  • Is Al-Nasr set to tumble?

    Arsenal’s current Premier League form is being watched with interest by several Arab clubs eager to end their own title droughts, notably Al-Nassr, who have not won the Saudi Pro League for seven years, since the 2018–19 season.

    Al-Nassr currently lead the Saudi Pro League with 73 points, five clear of second-placed Al-Hilal and seven ahead of Al-Ahli in third.

    That cushion looks comfortable, yet Al-Nassr’s run-in is daunting: they meet every side that troubled them in the first half of the campaign over the next four rounds.

    Al-Nassr will face Al-Ittifaq, Al-Ahli, Al-Qadisiyah and Al-Hilal in that order—clubs against whom they managed only one point in the opening leg, a draw with Al-Ittifaq followed by three straight defeats.

    Should history repeat itself, Al-Nassr will relinquish top spot, especially since Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli still have easier run-ins.

    Al-Hilal will face Al-Khaleej, Damak, Al-Hazm, Neom and Al-Fayha, while Al-Ahli will meet Al-Fateh, Al-Akhdoud, Al-Taawoun, Al-Khaleej and Al-Khaloud, as well as Al-Nassr.

    Should that occur, it would echo the 2022–23 campaign, when Al-Ittihad overhauled Al-Nassr in the closing stages; that was Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo’s first season with the club, and he remains hungry for his first silverware with the “Global Ones”.

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  • Zamalek are in danger

    In Egypt, Zamalek fans are finally dreaming of a league title. The club has not won the championship in the past three seasons, since its back-to-back triumphs in 2021–22.

    Having failed to finish in the top two over the past three campaigns, the ‘Whites’ currently lead the standings with 46 points—two clear of Pyramids and Al Ahly, though the ‘Red Giants’ have played one game more.

    However, the “White Knights’” path to reclaiming the title is littered with hurdles: they still must face direct rivals Al Ahly and Pyramids, as well as ENPPI, whom they beat in the first round.

    The run ends with Ceramica Cleopatra, the side that ended Zamalek’s Egypt Cup defence in the quarter-finals.

    Zamalek is also the only Egyptian club still alive in Africa, sitting on the brink of a Confederation Cup final berth after a 1-0 first-leg win at CR Belouizdad.

    In contrast, Al Ahly and Pyramids, eliminated from the Champions League quarter-finals by Esperance and the Moroccan Army team respectively, can now focus solely on the domestic campaign.

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