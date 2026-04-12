Arsenal’s current Premier League form is being watched with interest by several Arab clubs eager to end their own title droughts, notably Al-Nassr, who have not won the Saudi Pro League for seven years, since the 2018–19 season.

Al-Nassr currently lead the Saudi Pro League with 73 points, five clear of second-placed Al-Hilal and seven ahead of Al-Ahli in third.

That cushion looks comfortable, yet Al-Nassr’s run-in is daunting: they meet every side that troubled them in the first half of the campaign over the next four rounds.

Al-Nassr will face Al-Ittifaq, Al-Ahli, Al-Qadisiyah and Al-Hilal in that order—clubs against whom they managed only one point in the opening leg, a draw with Al-Ittifaq followed by three straight defeats.

Should history repeat itself, Al-Nassr will relinquish top spot, especially since Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli still have easier run-ins.

Al-Hilal will face Al-Khaleej, Damak, Al-Hazm, Neom and Al-Fayha, while Al-Ahli will meet Al-Fateh, Al-Akhdoud, Al-Taawoun, Al-Khaleej and Al-Khaloud, as well as Al-Nassr.

Should that occur, it would echo the 2022–23 campaign, when Al-Ittihad overhauled Al-Nassr in the closing stages; that was Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo’s first season with the club, and he remains hungry for his first silverware with the “Global Ones”.