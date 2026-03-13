Suzuki’s nightmare return after 126 days: just three minutes into the Torino v Parma match and he conceded a goal through his legs to Simeone

Barely three minutes into the first half, and from the very first shot they faced, Suzuki had to pick the ball out of the back of the net: Vlasic drove forward, the ball fell to Simeone, who controlled it on his right foot and fired a shot from a tight angle inside the box, almost as he was sliding. The ball was heading straight at the goalkeeper, but in his attempt to save it, he let it slip through his legs.