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Southampton CEO apologises for Spygate scandal but insists punishment 'bears no proportion to the offence' amid appeal for play-off final reinstatement
Saints admit 'Spygate' guilt
Southampton have finally broken their silence after being sensationally kicked out of the Championship Play-Off Final for spying on Middlesbrough. Tonda Eckert's side were expelled by an independent disciplinary commission on Tuesday, following revelations that the club had sent a junior analyst intern to watch Boro's training session 48 hours before their crucial semi-final meeting - per The Daily Mail.
In a detailed statement, Saints chief executive Parsons admitted to the breach of regulations but confirmed the club is fighting to be reinstated for the final against Hull City. "We have appealed yesterday's decision by the Independent Disciplinary Commission to expel Southampton Football Club from the Sky Bet Championship Play-Offs, and to impose a four-point deduction for the 2026-27 season," Parsons confirmed.
"Before turning to that appeal, I want to address our supporters, our players, and the wider football community directly and without equivocation."
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CEO issues apology to fans
While the club is pursuing legal avenues to overturn the expulsion, Parsons was quick to offer contrition for the tactical espionage. "What happened was wrong," he admitted. "The club has admitted breaches of EFL Regulations 3.4 and 127. We are sorry to the other clubs involved, and most of all to the Southampton supporters whose extraordinary loyalty and support this season deserved better from the club."
The CEO also expressed a desire to lead future reform within the league to prevent similar incidents. "We have provided our full co-operation to the EFL's investigation and disciplinary process. Following the appeal, we will also be writing to the EFL to volunteer our participation in a working group on the practical application and enforcement of Regulation 127 across the Championship. Contrition without change is hollow, and we intend to demonstrate change," he added.
Comparison to Leeds
Despite the apology, Southampton’s primary grievance lies in the severity of the sanction compared to other high-profile cases. Parsons pointed specifically to Leeds United, who were fined £200,000 in 2019 for a similar scouting incident involving Marcelo Bielsa. "On the appeal itself: we accept that there should be a sanction. What we cannot accept is a sanction which bears no proportion to the offence. Whereas Leeds United was fined £200,000 for a similar offence, Southampton has been denied the opportunity to compete in a game worth more than £200 million and one which means so much to our staff, players and supporters," the statement continued.
"We believe the financial consequence of yesterday's ruling makes it, by a very considerable distance, the largest penalty ever imposed on an English football club. Luton Town's 30-point deduction in 2008/09 - to date the most severe sporting sanction in the English game - was levied against a club already in League Two, with no comparable revenue at stake. Derby County's 21-point deduction in 2021 cost them their Championship status. Everton's eventual six-point deduction in 2023/24 followed losses of £124.5 million, a figure dwarfed by what has been taken from Southampton in a single afternoon."
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Chelsea and profit-and-relevance
Parsons further contrasted the ruling with recent Premier League punishments, notably a £10.75m fine handed to Chelsea for undisclosed payments. "The largest financial penalty ever levied by the Premier League, against Chelsea in March of this year, was £10.75 million, and was accompanied by no sporting sanction whatsoever despite involving £47.5 million in undisclosed payments over seven years," he added.
"We say this not to minimise what occurred at this club, which we have accepted was wrong. We say it because proportionality is itself a principle of natural justice. The Commission was entitled to impose a sanction. It was not, we will argue, entitled to impose one that is manifestly disproportionate to every previous sanction in the history of the English game. Our appeal will be heard today, and we will provide a further update in due course."