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Sky Sports forced to apologise for X-rated Erling Haaland outburst as Man City star compares Bernardo Silva to Ballon d'Or winner after Arsenal victory
Sky Sports forced into live apology
Sky Sports were forced to mute Haaland's microphone and issue a formal apology during a chaotic post-match interview following City's crucial victory over Arsenal. The striker let his emotions get the better of him while celebrating alongside team-mate Bernardo Silva. As the pair discussed the tactical battle that saw City blow the title race wide open, the talisman used profanity to describe the midfielder's defensive work rate. Presenter Dave Jones was later required to address the incident back in the studio, apologising to viewers.
Comparing Silva to Fabio Cannavaro
Recalling a specific defensive sequence, Haaland turned to the Portuguese international and said: "I remember that cross, I told him after. You were like f*cking Cannavaro." The comparison to the legendary Italian Ballon d'Or winner Fabio Cannavaro was high praise, but the delivery caught interviewer Patrick Davidson off guard. Davidson immediately intervened, telling the forward: "Erling, language please."
Showing his trademark charismatic defiance, Haaland replied: "Come on, we've all been swearing in our lives. I just told him he was like Cannavaro. Today, Bernie, I'm not going to make it emotional in here but you were really good."
Addressing Gabriel confrontation
Beyond the interview antics, the match was defined by a physical battle between Haaland and Arsenal defender Gabriel. The two were involved in several heated exchanges, including a late incident where the Brazilian appeared to move his head toward the City star, with both players eventually booked. Haaland dismissed the suggestion that Gabriel was lucky not to be sent off, saying: "I think if I fell on the floor, which I will not do unless someone really attacks me, it will maybe be a red card. I'm not sure. But it is what it is, I will not fall on the floor. Yellow card for me, I'm not sure why, he comes up to my face. But it is what it is."
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What the result means for the title race
The 2-1 result leaves the Premier League title race wide open. If Manchester City secure a victory against Burnley on Wednesday, the club will move to the top of the table on goal difference or goals scored ahead of Arsenal. Meanwhile, the Gunners play Newcastle next weekend hoping to get back to winning ways.