‘Shut the f*ck up!’ - Gary Lineker hits back at Micah Richards’ playful ‘traitor’ jibe as former Match of the Day host joins ITV panel at 2026 World Cup

The long-standing partnership between Lineker and Richards took a hilarious turn this weekend as the pair clashed over Lineker’s surprise appearance on ITV.

Having been a cornerstone of the BBC’s sports coverage for 26 years, Lineker’s presence in the rival studio caused quite a stir among fans and former colleagues alike.

Richards, who remains part of the BBC’s punditry team for the 2026 World Cup, did not miss the opportunity to mock his The Rest is Football co-host. The banter reached a boiling point during a segment for their digital show, where Richards jokingly attempted to usurp Lineker’s traditional role as the lead presenter.



