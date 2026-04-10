“Should give it a miss”: Former FC Bayern Munich boss advises Jamal Musiala against taking part in the World Cup

Musiala suffered a fibula fracture last summer during the Club World Cup with FC Bayern Munich in a match against Paris Saint-Germain, an injury that sidelined him until mid-January. Since then, the 23-year-old has been slowly but steadily working his way back onto the pitch, though he is still a long way from reaching his previous level.

FC Bayern manager Vincent Kompany is therefore using him sparingly; since his comeback, he has completed 90 minutes in only one match. National-team coach Julian Nagelsmann also left him out of the squad for Germany’s most recent training camp.

“We know what he was capable of before the injury. And it was a very serious injury. The question isn’t only physical; it’s also mental: what’s going on in his head? Is he ready to tackle again at 100 percent?” Kahn added.