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Shea Lacey’s former team-mate explains why Man Utd may have their own Lamine Yamal - with Baller League star James Nolan sharing a pitch with both wonderkids
Nolan recalls Yamal encounter
During a youth fixture at the Camp Nou, Nolan experienced the precocious talents of a 13-year-old Yamal firsthand before the Spaniard's meteoric rise to global stardom. The Baller League star admitted he initially underestimated the teenager, only for Yamal to score two identical long-range goals within minutes of entering the fray.
Reflecting on the special nature of the wide players he has faced, Nolan told Mirror Football: "I came on in the second half and there's a little 13-year-old kid stood on the side. He comes on and I'm thinking, ‘Oh, nice and easy, this.’ It ended up being Lamine Yamal.
"So he comes on and gets the ball passed to him. I'm tight to him and then takes a touch inside, probably 25 yards out and just whips it top corner. Yeah. I'm thinking, 'Alright.' Then two minutes later, I try to nail him and he skips past me and does exactly the same."
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'Shea is that guy!'
Nolan, who previously captained United’s Under-18s, lived with Lacey during their shared time in the academy and remains convinced of the winger's trajectory despite a mixed start to his senior career. While Lacey suffered a red card on his senior FA Cup debut against Brighton in January, Nolan insists his technical level is already apparent to those within the club. The defender believes that Lacey’s ability to influence games in short cameos mirrors the elite potential seen in players like Yamal.
He added: "Shea is that guy. He's just got it. He's playing 10, 15 minutes, but you can see the level he's at. I've played [against] Ethan Nwaneri at Arsenal. You've got Myles Lewis-Skelly. Nico O'Reilly, Rico Lewis. And obviously played with Kobbie [Mainoo], played with [Alejandro] Garnacho, played with Shea Lacey.
"There's been that many where I've stepped off the football pitch and thought, ‘You know what? Fair play.’ You know when you're coming up against someone when with the first touch they just go and do that like with Yamal. It's just special. I've been lucky to play against these players and it's one of those things where I'll always remember it and it's been a brilliant time doing it."
Another exciting talent emerging at Old Trafford
Born in Liverpool, Lacey committed his future to United by signing his first professional contract shortly after turning 17 in April 2024. The England youth international is a gifted left-footer who has earned a burgeoning reputation within the academy as a specialist from dead-ball situations. These elite technical attributes, combined with his tactical maturity, reinforce the belief at Carrington that the teenager possesses the necessary tools to follow the world-class path of his illustrious peers.
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Carrick era offers fresh hope
Lacey is currently awaiting a fresh opportunity under interim head coach Michael Carrick after making three senior appearances for United during the 2025-26 campaign. Having featured under former caretaker Darren Fletcher in the Premier League and FA Cup, the teenager must now impress the new leadership to secure a regular role in the matchday squad. It remains to be seen whether Lacey will be handed that chance when United return to action early next week to face Leeds United in the Premier League.