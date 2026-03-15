A goal from Diego Carlos ten minutes from time saw Como beat Roma in the head-to-head clash for qualification for next season’s Champions League, taking a significant step forward in the three-way race with the Giallorossi and Juventus. Fabregas’s side secured all three points, pulling clear of Roma in one fell swoop and overtaking the Bianconeri to move into fourth place on their own with 54 points (five points behind third-placed Napoli). One point behind are Juventus, who won their league fixture away at Udine (goal by Boga), whilst three points behind Como sit Gasperini’s Roma, who suffered their second consecutive defeat following yesterday’s loss to Genoa.
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Serie A: the race for Champions League places between Como, Juventus and Roma – a comparison of the league table and fixtures
THE COMO CALENDAR
Como’s next match will be another home fixture, against Hjliemark’s Pisa side, who are battling to avoid relegation; Fabregas’s team will then travel to Udine on 6 April ahead of the big match against Inter, scheduled for the Sinigaglia stadium over the weekend of 11–12 April. The final league match before the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final (again against Inter on 21 April at 9pm, with the tie restarting from the 0-0 draw in the first leg) is scheduled in Reggio Emilia against Sassuolo and will be played on the weekend of 18–19 April. Should Como qualify for the Coppa Italia final, the final is scheduled for 13 May, between the away match at Verona and the home game against Parma.
COMO’S FIXTURES
22 March at 12.30: Como v Pisa
6 April at 3.00 pm: Udinese v Como
11–12 April: Como v Inter
18/19: Sassuolo v Como
21 April, 9.00 pm: Inter v Como (Coppa Italia)
25/26 April: Genoa v Como
2–3 May: Como v Napoli
9–10 May: Verona v Como
13 May: Coppa Italia final (if applicable)
16–17 May: Como v Parma
23–24 May: Cremonese v Como
THE JUVENTUS FIXTURES
Of the three teams battling for a place in the Champions League, Juventus are the only ones (for now) who can focus solely on the league, having already been knocked out of the Champions League. The Bianconeri’s next match is on Saturday 21 March at 8.45 pm in Turin against Sassuolo, managed by former player Fabio Grosso; on 6 April they will play at home again at 6 pm against Genoa; and on the weekend of 11–12 April they will travel to Bergamo to face Atalanta. The following day, Spalletti’s side will take to the pitch again at home, at the Stadium, hosting Bologna before the big match at San Siro against Milan, which will be played between Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 April.
JUVENTUS' FIXTURES
21 March at 8.45pm: Juventus v Sassuolo
6 April at 6.00 pm: Juventus v Genoa
11–12 April: Atalanta v Juventus
18/19 April: Juventus v Bologna
25/26 April: Milan v Juventus
2–3 May: Juventus v Verona
9–10 May: Lecce v Juventus
16–17 May: Juventus v Fiorentina
23–24 May: Torino v Juventus
ROMA'S FIXTURES
Following their defeat to Como, Roma will put that result behind them and turn their attention to the second leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie, scheduled for Thursday 19 April at 9pm at the Olimpico against Bologna (the first leg ended 1-1). The Giallorossi’s next league fixture is at home against Lecce on Saturday 22 March at 6pm, followed by a trip to San Siro for the big match against Inter on Sunday 5 April, and then they will host Pisa between Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 April. They will then play another home game against Atalanta over the weekend of 18–19 April. Should Roma qualify for the Europa League quarter-finals, the two-legged tie is scheduled for Thursday 9 April (the first leg) and 16 April (the second leg): these matches would therefore slot in after the game against Inter and before the match against Atalanta.
ROMA'S FIXTURES
19 March at 21:00: Roma v Bologna (Europa League)
22 March, 6.00 pm: Roma v Lecce
5 April, 8.45pm: Inter v Roma
9 April: potential first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals
11/12 April: Roma v Pisa
16 April: potential second leg of the Europa League quarter-finals
18/19 April: Roma v Atalanta
25/26 April: Bologna v Roma
2–3 May: Roma v Fiorentina
9–10 May: Parma v Roma
16/17 May: Roma v Lazio
23–24 May: Verona v Roma