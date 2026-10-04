AFP
Sergio Aguero reveals his love for spectacular Chelsea star and praises Xabi Alonso's summer transfers
Aguero praises spectacular Palmer
Aguero has revealed his admiration for Palmer, praising the impact the midfielder has made since swapping Man City for Chelsea.
Speaking to Stake, Aguero discussed the form of the talented forward, who has already registered four goals and two assists in seven appearances this season. Palmer completed a £40m transfer to west London in 2023 after struggling for minutes under Pep Guardiola.
Aguero believes the move was exactly what Palmer needed to develop into the standout player he is today, hailing him as the best player at the club right now.
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Palmer needed Stamford Bridge move
The former striker explained why Palmer is thriving under Xabi Alonso despite the team currently languishing in 10th place in the Premier League. Aguero played alongside Palmer at the Etihad Stadium and holds him in extremely high regard.
"Chelsea are dangerous. I played with Cole Palmer and I love him as a player. I think he’s spectacular," Aguero said. "When I was there, he didn’t have many opportunities to play for City because there were many top-level players who were also in good form. Moving to Chelsea has worked well because he needed to play. In my opinion, he’s Chelsea’s best player today. He can score or provide an assist at any moment and make the difference."
Assessing the Argentine arrivals
Chelsea have spent close to £350m on new recruits, securing the signatures of players such as Morgan Rogers, Joao Pedro, Emiliano Martinez and Valentin Barco. Aguero backed his compatriots Martinez and Barco to succeed, while warning that a reliable structure is needed to avoid chaotic results.
Aguero noted: "[Palmer, Joao Pedro and Morgan Rogers] are good players, but even if you have an excellent front three, if the team isn’t solid in midfield or defence, the forwards can score three goals and the opposition will score four. You’ll end up losing 4-3. To sustain a front three that you know is very good, you also need a reliable structure behind them so that the team doesn’t suffer so much. Barcelona had that with their front three at their peak, as did Real Madrid and City. But you need a team behind them that can protect the lead after you score."
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What is next for Chelsea?
Chelsea have a point to prove when they return to action this weekend following a 3-0 defeat to Brentford last time out. Alonso and his squad will host Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, hoping to improve their poor defensive record and climb the table.
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