Senegalese and Sudanese complaints... CAF chaos threatens the integrity of Africa’s tournaments

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) finds itself in an embarrassing position after a succession of crises that have tarnished its reputation and threatened the credibility of the competitions it organizes, whether at club or national-team level.
CAF officials have not yet recovered from the nightmare of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final case—which is still being heard before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)—when a new crisis emerged related to the match between Sudan’s Al Hilal and Morocco’s Renaissance Berkane in the Champions League.
Notably, the Senegalese Football Federation and Al Hilal complained about the way procedures were conducted during hearings before CAF committees in the contentious cases at hand, raising questions about the competence of these committees.
These complaints explain CAF’s move: earlier in April, it announced that it was seeking to amend its regulations as well as change the officials of the institution’s various committees.
Read also:
"The best gift".. Motsepe responds to the Senegalese government's demands to investigate corruption at CAF
CAF official after his resignation: I am not a "scapegoat".. and whoever accuses us of bias should present evidence
"Unrealistic".. How do Senegalese newspapers view Motsepe’s statements about Africa’s champion?