A goal from Gustav Isaksen halts Milan’s charge for top spot. The Rossoneri lost 0-1 at the Olimpico against Lazio, with the Dane’s goal in the 26th minute of the first half proving decisive as it distanced Allegri’s side from Inter: yesterday the Nerazzurri had drawn 1-1 against Atalanta, but Milan’s defeat still sees them extend their lead by one point, with Chivu’s side now eight points clear of the Rossoneri. Milan have lost after two consecutive wins against Cremonese and in the derby against Inter; their next match will be at San Siro against Torino, whilst Inter will play in Florence against Vanoli’s side.
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Sarri after Lazio v Milan: "It's my toughest season since I've been in Serie A"
SARRI'S ANALYSIS
In his post-match comments, Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri had this to say about the Biancocelesti’s victory: “It was an emotional evening; seeing the Olimpico packed with our fans and their spectacular support was wonderful,” he told DAZN. “I’m pleased that the team gave the fans something to cheer about. My feeling is that we bear some responsibility for not having closed out the first half with a bigger lead; then we weren’t able to maintain that intensity for the whole match, but with six players out and few substitutes on the bench, it wasn’t easy. We’re improving in many areas; let’s hope these are the foundations for the future. Since I’ve been in Serie A, this has been the most difficult season, for so many reasons. I also gave the team a round of applause, because there were reasons to give up, yet the lads continue to perform at a high level.”
ON THE RETURN OF THE FANS
Sarri also commented on the fans’ decision to turn up at the stadium for the match against Milan, but made it clear that this was merely a one-off: “Reading the fans’ statement,it seems their presence was a one-off; I hope they’ll reconsider, although there are many reasons behind this situation, so I don’t know if that will be feasible. I don’t want to appeal to the fans to return to the stadium on a regular basis, because I respect people’s decisions, and I cannot presume to disregard their choice.”