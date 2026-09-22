Sardar Azmoun handed international lifeline as Iran recall star striker for upcoming friendlies

A face-to-face meeting with Iranian Football Federation president Mehdi Taj on Sunday paved the way for the 31-year-old forward's international rehabilitation. Azmoun openly shared his raw emotions on social media after his return to the national team fold was formally confirmed.

Reflecting on his second chance in the national shirt, the former Bayer Leverkusen forward wrote: "To be honest, I don't know how to put my feelings into words. From 2014 until today, I've lived so much in this jersey. I came, I went, I was left out, I came back... but never, not even when I wasn't there, did I ever feel separated from the national team."

Reiterating his enduring commitment to Team Melli without any lingering resentment, the striker added: "I missed the national team more than I ever showed. Today, when I found out I'd been called up again, my happiness was just like the first time. I am not angry with anyone, nor do I have anything to prove. I'm just glad I have the chance again to fight with all my heart for the country I love."