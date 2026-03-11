Fabiano Santacroce recalled some curious episodes from his time at Napoli. The former defender, now 39, was a guest on the podcast "DoppioPasso" and, among his stories, one that stands out is when president Aurelio De Laurentiis decided to give his players a bonus despite them losing the match.
Santacroce: "In the dressing room, we wanted to hear from the manager, but De Laurentiis arrived, silenced him and said that football is like cinema. He rewarded us after a defeat, but with Inter..."
AGAINST INTER
"There was a year when we won a match against Mourinho's Inter (it was 26 April 2009, ed.). They didn't lose to anyone, they were an incredible team. We won 1-0 with a goal from Zalayeta, an incredible match where just watching them come in... we were in the underpass, you looked at them, they were all two metres tall. Apart from a few like Cordoba, there were some absurd players. So we won this match, and De Laurentiis came into the dressing room to congratulate us. Then the old guys said, 'Reward, reward, reward,' 'No, no reward, because you're paid to do this.' Oh well, that's fine."
THE AWARD AGAINST MILAN
However, things ended differently after a 2-1 defeat at the Meazza against Milan, when president Aurelio De Laurentiis decided to reward his players despite the loss. "We went to play Milan at San Siro, we lost a hard-fought match, Ronaldinho was there. He came into the dressing room and said, 'Lads, everyone gets a bonus'. He was the only chairman who ever gave us a bonus for losing a match... that's the kind of person he is."
DE LAURENTIIS IN THE CHANGING ROOMS
Santacroce also recounts the president's interventions during half-time: "He's volcanic, when he erupts, he erupts. I saw him come into the dressing room and talk to us many times. Maybe you find yourself at the end of the first half, where you want to hear the coach give you some tactical advice to improve something. And then the president would come in, silence the coach and say something like: 'No, because football is like cinema'. And you'd be standing there all sweaty, looking at them and thinking, 'What on earth is he talking about?'. It's like cinema... I remember it happening several times, I saw a few clashes, but he's a man of his word, a man who does what he says he'll do and knows how to be very witty, in a really fantastic way. But if he gets stubborn, you're done for."
SANTACROCE'S CAREER
Fabiano Santacroce joined Napoli in January 2008. Then aged 21, he had established himself at Brescia as one of the most promising players in Italian football, even being considered for the national team after playing for the Under-21s. Having come through the youth ranks at Como, Santacroce also played for Parma, Padova, Ternana, Juve Stabia, Cuneo and Virtus Verona.