Round-up of the Joi League fixtures: Al-Arini soars to the top… Al-Taawoun stun Al-Nasr and Al-Qadsia

The curtain has fallen on the round of postponed matches in the U21 Elite League, with a host of notable results and statistics that underscore the high level of competition among the participating teams.

The Joi League rounds are always full of excitement and suspense, with matches featuring decisive moments and spectacular goals that fire up the fans and showcase promising young talent in the world of youth football.

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In this round, some teams shone remarkably, whilst a number of players delivered exceptional individual performances, making it one of the most exciting rounds of the season and setting the stage for even more anticipation ahead of the final round.



