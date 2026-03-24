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RMC - Mbappé 'furious' with Real Madrid's medical staff: they allegedly examined the wrong knee. He said: 'A lot of falsehoods have been told'

K. Mbappe
Real Madrid

A huge row has broken out between France and Spain over the Real Madrid star

Kylian Mbappé is at the centre of a rather unusual controversy linking Paris and Madrid: having come on as a substitute for Valverde in the derby against Atlético and put in a decidedly lacklustre performance, the former PSG star has come in for a fair share of criticism. “It was like playing with nine men, without Valverde and without Mbappé”, “He vanished”, “He was just wandering around the pitch”, are some of the headlines in Chiringuito, AS and Marca.

However, his performance on the pitch is only part of the issue. RMC Sport has come out with a story that is sure to spark debate. According to the French broadcaster, Mbappé is reportedly furious with Real’s medical staff over a glaring error in the assessment of his knee injury.

  • A SERIOUS MISTAKE

    Daniel Riolo, the journalist behind the exclusive report, claims that Real Madrid examined Mbappé’s knee, declared it fit and made him available to manager Álvaro Arbeloa.

    But there was a major mix-up: the Blancos’ doctors apparently examined the wrong knee – the right one – whereas it was actually the left one that was causing problems. This would explain the numerous redundancies in the Merengues’ medical department.

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  • MBAPPÉ SPEAKS

    It was Mbappé himself who gave his side of the story whilst speaking as a guest at an event in his home city of Paris:

    “My knee is fine, much better. It’s healing quite well, even though I know there’s been a lot of speculation and false claims have been made. That’s the life of a top-level athlete; we’re used to people saying things without checking them or without any factual basis.”

  • MBAPPÉ'S SEASON

    Mbappé’s season so far has been top-class: 23 goals and 4 assists in 24 league matches, 9 goals and 1 assist in 13 Champions League matches, 2 goals in 1 Super Cup match, and 0 goals in 1 Copa del Rey match. The total? 38 goals in 35 matches overall, plus 6 assists.

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