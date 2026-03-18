Goal.com
Live
Live Scores, Stats, and the Latest News
FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-BAYERN MUNICH-LEGENDSAFP

Translated by

Ribery: "Bayern Munich are simply too strong – they’re the best in the world and favourites for the Champions League. But Atalanta put up a real fight too. And what a sight the Dea fans were!"

The Frenchman has tipped his former team as favourites to win the title

On the day of the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie between Bayern Munich and Atalanta, Franck Ribéry, the Bavarian legend who ended his career in Italy with Fiorentina and Salernitana, spoke to *La Gazzetta dello Sport*. For *La Dea* to progress, they would need to overturn the 1–6 deficit from the first leg right here in Bergamo...

“Bayern are too strong, but Atalanta are also very good,” explains Ribery, who is currently taking a coaching course at Coverciano. “Palladino and his team have certainly given it their all. The point is that this Bayern side is simply too strong: they’d be a tough opponent for anyone. Right now, they’re the strongest team around, hands down. They’re at the very top in every aspect: technically, tactically, physically. They’re in a league of their own; everyone could see that. As far as I’m concerned, they’re favourites to win the Champions League.”

  • "BAYERN IS HOME"

    "He wins because he has a wealth of knowledge, there’s a very high level of professionalism, and at the same time it’s just like a family. I’m delighted to be regarded as a legend by their fans; we made history with everything we’ve won. We did it together because, back then as now, we shared the same strong values."

    • Advertisement

  • ATALANTA FANS ARE THE BEST

    "Well done to the Atalanta fans for supporting the team in a way that’s wonderful for the sport, setting a great example for the whole of Italian football."

  • RIBERY THE COACH

    "My goal is to become a coach. In the meantime, I’m studying: Coverciano is the ideal place; it feels like home. I’m happy to be there, I feel at ease, and I’ve met lots of lovely people to share this journey with. Where will I coach? I don’t know yet: hopefully in Italy, a country I love. But I’d also welcome the chance to test myself in other countries."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Champions League
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
Atalanta crest
Atalanta
ATA
0