Real Salt Lake sued by former goalkeeper over locker room hazing allegations

In the suit, Dewsnup alleges that a locker room culture of harassment and misconduct forced him to walk away from the game. He first started training with RSL's first team at 15 and claims that the club failed to implement required child protection policies during his time there. He references numerous instances of alleged player-to-player misconduct. Dewsnup claims that defender Aaron Herrera exposed his genitals to him, while David Ochoa made explicit comments about his body. He also alleges that three players - including Herrera - threw a ball at him while he was changing.

The club denies all allegations made by Dewsnup.

"Real Salt Lake takes any claims related to athlete safety extremely seriously. The club is aware of a complaint filed by a former professional player and firmly denies the allegations. The club will vigorously defend itself through the legal process," the club said in a statement to GOAL.



