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Adhe Makayasa

Real Madrid make enquiry for Arsenal's Piero Hincapie as Jose Mourinho's summer transfer spree continues

Transfers
P. Hincapie
Real Madrid
Arsenal
J. Mourinho
LaLiga
Premier League

Real Madrid have reportedly made a formal enquiry regarding the availability of Arsenal defender Piero Hincapie as their extensive summer recruitment drive continues. Newly appointed manager Jose Mourinho is said to be determined to secure a versatile, left-footed centre-half ahead of his first season back in the Bernabeu dugout.

  • Mourinho targets versatile defender

    The Liga heavyweights are actively seeking further defensive cover despite having already secured Ibrahima Konate on a free transfer. According to ESPN, Mourinho specifically desires a tactical profile capable of operating comfortably at both centre-back and full-back. However, negotiating a package for 24-year-old Ecuador international Hincapie remains complicated. The South American only moved to north London from Bayer Leverkusen last summer on an initial loan arrangement that carried a strict obligation to buy.


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    Outgoings dictate future arrivals

    The new Premier League champions value Hincapie highly after he played an integral role in Mikel Arteta’s side clinching the title and reaching the Champions League final.

    ESPN adds that any further defensive or midfield additions at the Bernabeu will depend heavily on player sales. With five central options already in the first-team squad following David Alaba's departure, club executives are currently listening to offers for Raul Asencio to free up space.

  • Alternative defensive targets monitored

    Real have constructed a comprehensive shortlist of alternatives should a financial agreement with the Gunners for Hincapie prove impossible to strike. Manchester City’s Ruben Dias remains an incredibly attractive option for the technical staff, though his immense valuation could prove entirely prohibitive. Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni is also admired, but interest in Germany and Borussia Dortmund star Nico Schlotterbeck has cooled significantly following a severe injury sustained during a World Cup fixture against the Ivory Coast.

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    Squad trimming precedes signatures

    The Madrid boardroom must focus on trimming a bloated first-team squad before finalising their next incoming multi-million-pound transfer. Having already sealed lucrative deals for Marc Cucurella, Bernardo Silva, and Denzel Dumfries, financial regulations dictate that current fringe players must be offloaded immediately. Meanwhile, Hincapie will remain fully focused on his international duties at the ongoing World Cup with Ecuador before addressing his club future ahead of pre-season training.