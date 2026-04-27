Real Madrid issue Kylian Mbappe injury update amid fears star striker could miss pivotal Clasico clash with Barcelona

Real Madrid released a formal statement on Monday morning following extensive tests carried out at the club's training base. The results confirmed that the forward is dealing with a muscular issue.

The medical report stated: "After the tests carried out today on our player Kylian Mbappe by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a lesion in the semitendinosus muscle of his left leg. Pending evolution."

According to Marca, Mbappe will miss Madrid's next league game against Espanyol, but is hopeful of a return for the Barca game on May 10.