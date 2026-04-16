Real Madrid are an absolute embarrassment! Why only Bayern Munich should feel aggrieved

The decision to show Eduardo Camavinga a second yellow card—and subsequently a red—remains highly controversial. Real Madrid blame that dismissal for their defeat in Munich, and the debate boils down to two perspectives. Some argue that the rules were applied strictly yet correctly, which is factually accurate; others counter that Vincic lacked tact, claiming his decision was overly harsh and proved decisive.

In the broader context of the 90 minutes, though, the late dismissal of the Frenchman hardly alters the narrative, given that Real Madrid had previously profited from several controversial decisions. Until that point, the only side genuinely disadvantaged by controversial decisions was Bayern, not Madrid, who ended the night fuming.

Güler’s free-kick goal that made it 2-0, for example, followed only the slightest touch by Konrad Laimer on Brahim Díaz—a decision that did not fit Vinicius’s previous calls. Earlier, he had already overlooked a clear foul by Vinicius Junior on Joshua Kimmich in the ninth minute and, even after the Brazilian shoved the Bayern player to the ground, limited himself to a warning instead of showing Vinicius a deserved third yellow card that would have ruled him out of a potential semi-final.

Controversy also marred Madrid’s third goal: Josip Stanisic was caught by a man-oriented body check from Antonio Rüdiger, leaving him unable to defend the subsequent counter-attack down his right flank. Vincic stood only a few metres away and took no action; once the goal had been scored, VAR could no longer intervene because Munich had enjoyed two subsequent possessions, both of which they surrendered, the second through an uncharacteristically sloppy touch from Harry Kane.

None of this was mentioned by Real’s officials, who instead hurled sometimes vitriolic abuse. Like a spoilt child, the club looked for culprits everywhere but within. Camavinga, already on a yellow card, could easily have been booked again for repeated time-wasting, and his needless foul later left Real a man down.

Yet such behaviour is par for the course in Madrid: self-indulgence has been a thread running through the club for years. From the stubborn boycott of the 2024 Ballon d’Or, through the unfair—and at times pathetic—behaviour of some players on the pitch, to the ever-present blame-shifting onto referees whenever decisions don’t go their way.