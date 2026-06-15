Rayan Cherki x Lamine Yamal? ‘Insane’ Barcelona attack mooted as Man City star is told he can emulate fellow entertainers Ronaldinho & Lionel Messi at Camp Nou

Despite having to contend with much-publicised financial difficulties, Spanish champions Barca continue to find the funds that allow marquee transfers to be completed. England international Anthony Gordon has been added to their ranks in the summer of 2026.

They are forever in the market for the world’s best players, with those that boast match-altering qualities holding obvious appeal to one of the biggest sporting institutions on the planet.

Approaches from Catalunya are difficult for any performer to ignore, with opportunities to grace the iconic Blaugrana jersey often few and far between. Only a select few are considered deserving of such an honour.