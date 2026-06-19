Getty/GOAL
Premier League fixtures 2026-27: Full schedules for defending champions Arsenal and title hopefuls Man City, Liverpool, Man Utd and Chelsea
- Getty
Arsenal fixtures 2026-27
The Gunners brought their 22-year wait for title glory to a close in 2025-26 - with a first top-flight crown since the fabled Invincibles of 2003-04 being captured. The north London heavyweights, who also suffered Carabao Cup and Champions League final defeats last season, will open their quest for more major honours at home to newly-promoted Coventry in the Friday night curtain-raiser.
Date
Kick‑off time (GMT)
Fixture
21/08/2026
20:00
Arsenal v Coventry City
29/08/2026
15:00
Aston Villa v Arsenal
05/09/2026
15:00
Arsenal v Chelsea
12/09/2026
15:00
Sunderland v Arsenal
19/09/2026
15:00
Brighton and Hove Albion v Arsenal
10/10/2026
15:00
Arsenal v Leeds United
17/10/2026
15:00
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
24/10/2026
15:00
Arsenal v Everton
31/10/2026
15:00
Liverpool v Arsenal
07/11/2026
15:00
Arsenal v Hull City
21/11/2026
15:00
Newcastle United v Arsenal
28/11/2026
15:00
Arsenal v Manchester City
02/12/2026
20:00
Brentford v Arsenal
05/12/2026
15:00
Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal
12/12/2026
15:00
Arsenal v Bournemouth
19/12/2026
15:00
Arsenal v Manchester United
26/12/2026
15:00
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
30/12/2026
20:00
Fulham v Arsenal
02/01/2027
15:00
Arsenal v Ipswich Town
06/01/2027
20:00
Arsenal v Brentford
16/01/2027
15:00
Hull City v Arsenal
23/01/2027
15:00
Arsenal v Newcastle United
30/01/2027
15:00
Manchester City v Arsenal
06/02/2027
15:00
Arsenal v Liverpool
10/02/2027
20:00
Ipswich Town v Arsenal
20/02/2027
15:00
Arsenal v Fulham
27/02/2027
15:00
Manchester United v Arsenal
03/03/2027
20:00
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
13/03/2027
15:00
Chelsea v Arsenal
20/03/2027
15:00
Arsenal v Sunderland
10/04/2027
15:00
Coventry City v Arsenal
17/04/2027
15:00
Arsenal v Aston Villa
24/04/2027
15:00
Bournemouth v Arsenal
01/05/2027
15:00
Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
08/05/2027
15:00
Leeds United v Arsenal
15/05/2027
15:00
Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
23/05/2027
15:00
Everton v Arsenal
30/05/2027
16:00
Arsenal v Brighton and Hove Albion
- GOAL
Man Utd fixtures 2026-27
Once the failed experiment with Ruben Amorim was brought to a close, the Red Devils regrouped in style under Michael Carrick - earning a third-place finish, qualification for the Champions League and a permanent contract for their interim boss. Having been billed as potential title challengers, United will get the ball rolling in 2026-27 when travelling to top-flight new boys Hull City.
Date
Kick‑off time (GMT)
Fixture
22/08/2026
12:30
Hull City v Manchester United
29/08/2026
15:00
Manchester United v Ipswich Town
05/09/2026
15:00
Everton v Manchester United
12/09/2026
15:00
Manchester United v Manchester City
19/09/2026
15:00
Fulham v Manchester United
10/10/2026
15:00
Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur
17/10/2026
15:00
Leeds United v Manchester United
24/10/2026
15:00
Manchester United v Bournemouth
31/10/2026
15:00
Chelsea v Manchester United
07/11/2026
15:00
Manchester United v Aston Villa
21/11/2026
15:00
Liverpool v Manchester United
28/11/2026
15:00
Manchester United v Brentford
02/12/2026
20:00
Newcastle United v Manchester United
05/12/2026
15:00
Manchester United v Coventry City
12/12/2026
15:00
Crystal Palace v Manchester United
19/12/2026
15:00
Arsenal v Manchester United
26/12/2026
15:00
Manchester United v Nottingham Forest
30/12/2026
20:00
Manchester United v Sunderland
02/01/2027
15:00
Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester United
06/01/2027
20:00
Manchester United v Newcastle United
16/01/2027
15:00
Aston Villa v Manchester United
23/01/2027
15:00
Manchester United v Liverpool
30/01/2027
15:00
Brentford v Manchester United
06/02/2027
15:00
Manchester United v Chelsea
10/02/2027
20:00
Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion
20/02/2027
15:00
Nottingham Forest v Manchester United
27/02/2027
15:00
Manchester United v Arsenal
03/03/2027
20:00
Sunderland v Manchester United
13/03/2027
15:00
Manchester United v Everton
20/03/2027
15:00
Manchester City v Manchester United
10/04/2027
15:00
Manchester United v Hull City
17/04/2027
15:00
Ipswich Town v Manchester United
24/04/2027
15:00
Manchester United v Crystal Palace
01/05/2027
15:00
Coventry City v Manchester United
08/05/2027
15:00
Bournemouth v Manchester United
15/05/2027
15:00
Manchester United v Leeds United
23/05/2027
15:00
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
30/05/2027
16:00
Manchester United v Fulham
- Getty
Liverpool fixtures 2026-27
Arne Slot was relieved of his managerial duties 12 months on from capturing the Premier League crown, with the Dutch coach following ‘Egyptian King’ Mohamed Salah through the exits. Andoni Iraola is now calling the shots at Anfield, with his first competitive game at the helm set to see the Reds take in a testing trip to St James’ Park for a mouth-watering clash with Newcastle
Date
Kick‑off time (GMT)
Fixture
23/08/2026
16:30
Newcastle United v Liverpool
29/08/2026
15:00
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
05/09/2026
15:00
Ipswich Town v Liverpool
12/09/2026
15:00
Liverpool v Fulham
19/09/2026
15:00
Bournemouth v Liverpool
10/10/2026
15:00
Liverpool v Manchester City
17/10/2026
15:00
Brentford v Liverpool
24/10/2026
15:00
Liverpool v Brighton and Hove Albion
31/10/2026
15:00
Liverpool v Arsenal
07/11/2026
15:00
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
21/11/2026
15:00
Liverpool v Manchester United
28/11/2026
15:00
Everton v Liverpool
02/12/2026
20:00
Liverpool v Sunderland
05/12/2026
15:00
Chelsea v Liverpool
12/12/2026
15:00
Liverpool v Leeds United
19/12/2026
15:00
Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur
26/12/2026
15:00
Hull City v Liverpool
30/12/2026
20:00
Aston Villa v Liverpool
02/01/2027
15:00
Liverpool v Coventry City
06/01/2027
20:00
Sunderland v Liverpool
16/01/2027
15:00
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
23/01/2027
15:00
Manchester United v Liverpool
30/01/2027
15:00
Liverpool v Everton
06/02/2027
15:00
Arsenal v Liverpool
10/02/2027
20:00
Coventry City v Liverpool
20/02/2027
15:00
Liverpool v Hull City
27/02/2027
15:00
Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool
03/03/2027
20:00
Liverpool v Aston Villa
13/03/2027
15:00
Liverpool v Ipswich Town
20/03/2027
15:00
Fulham v Liverpool
10/04/2027
15:00
Liverpool v Newcastle United
17/04/2027
15:00
Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
24/04/2027
15:00
Leeds United v Liverpool
01/05/2027
15:00
Liverpool v Chelsea
08/05/2027
15:00
Manchester City v Liverpool
15/05/2027
15:00
Liverpool v Brentford
23/05/2027
15:00
Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool
30/05/2027
16:00
Liverpool v Bournemouth
- Getty
Man City fixtures 2026-27
After 20 trophy wins over the course of 10 memorable years, City are entering the post-Pep Guardiola era. The Catalan’s former right-hand man, Enzo Maresca, is poised to pick up the reins and take on the challenge of building upon the most glittering of foundations. The FA Cup and Carabao Cup holders open the new season in Super Sunday action at home to Bournemouth.
Date
Kick‑off time (GMT)
Fixture
23/08/2026
14:00
Manchester City v Bournemouth
29/08/2026
15:00
Crystal Palace v Manchester City
05/09/2026
15:00
Manchester City v Coventry City
12/09/2026
15:00
Manchester United v Manchester City
19/09/2026
15:00
Manchester City v Sunderland
10/10/2026
15:00
Liverpool v Manchester City
17/10/2026
15:00
Manchester City v Ipswich Town
24/10/2026
15:00
Aston Villa v Manchester City
31/10/2026
15:00
Manchester City v Brighton and Hove Albion
07/11/2026
15:00
Nottingham Forest v Manchester City
21/11/2026
15:00
Manchester City v Fulham
28/11/2026
15:00
Arsenal v Manchester City
02/12/2026
20:00
Manchester City v Leeds United
05/12/2026
15:00
Brentford v Manchester City
12/12/2026
15:00
Manchester City v Chelsea
19/12/2026
15:00
Manchester City v Hull City
26/12/2026
15:00
Newcastle United v Manchester City
30/12/2026
20:00
Everton v Manchester City
02/01/2027
15:00
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur
06/01/2027
20:00
Leeds United v Manchester City
16/01/2027
15:00
Manchester City v Nottingham Forest
23/01/2027
15:00
Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City
30/01/2027
15:00
Manchester City v Arsenal
06/02/2027
15:00
Fulham v Manchester City
10/02/2027
20:00
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City
20/02/2027
15:00
Manchester City v Newcastle United
27/02/2027
15:00
Hull City v Manchester City
03/03/2027
20:00
Manchester City v Everton
13/03/2027
15:00
Coventry City v Manchester City
20/03/2027
15:00
Manchester City v Manchester United
10/04/2027
15:00
Bournemouth v Manchester City
17/04/2027
15:00
Manchester City v Crystal Palace
24/04/2027
15:00
Chelsea v Manchester City
01/05/2027
15:00
Manchester City v Brentford
08/05/2027
15:00
Manchester City v Liverpool
15/05/2027
15:00
Ipswich Town v Manchester City
23/05/2027
15:00
Manchester City v Aston Villa
30/05/2027
16:00
Sunderland v Manchester City
- Getty
Chelsea fixtures 2026-27
Xabi Alonso is back in English football at Stamford Bridge, with the World Cup-winning former Liverpool midfielder and Real Madrid boss becoming the latest to walk through Chelsea’s revolving door. The Spaniard will be under pressure to deliver an immediate reversal in fortune for a team that finds itself without European football in 2026-27. The Blues kick things off in the first Monday Night Football as they face Fulham in a west London derby.
Date
Kick‑off time (GMT)
Fixture
24/08/2026
20:00
Fulham v Chelsea
29/08/2026
15:00
Chelsea v Brighton and Hove Albion
05/09/2026
15:00
Arsenal v Chelsea
12/09/2026
15:00
Chelsea v Hull City
19/09/2026
15:00
Brentford v Chelsea
10/10/2026
15:00
Chelsea v Bournemouth
17/10/2026
15:00
Everton v Chelsea
24/10/2026
15:00
Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur
31/10/2026
15:00
Chelsea v Manchester United
07/11/2026
15:00
Sunderland v Chelsea
21/11/2026
15:00
Chelsea v Leeds United
28/11/2026
15:00
Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
02/12/2026
20:00
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
05/12/2026
15:00
Chelsea v Liverpool
12/12/2026
15:00
Manchester City v Chelsea
19/12/2026
15:00
Chelsea v Aston Villa
26/12/2026
15:00
Coventry City v Chelsea
30/12/2026
20:00
Ipswich Town v Chelsea
02/01/2027
15:00
Chelsea v Newcastle United
06/01/2027
20:00
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
16/01/2027
15:00
Chelsea v Sunderland
23/01/2027
15:00
Leeds United v Chelsea
30/01/2027
15:00
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
06/02/2027
15:00
Manchester United v Chelsea
10/02/2027
20:00
Newcastle United v Chelsea
20/02/2027
15:00
Chelsea v Ipswich Town
27/02/2027
15:00
Aston Villa v Chelsea
03/03/2027
20:00
Chelsea v Coventry City
13/03/2027
15:00
Chelsea v Arsenal
20/03/2027
15:00
Hull City v Chelsea
10/04/2027
15:00
Chelsea v Fulham
17/04/2027
15:00
Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea
24/04/2027
15:00
Chelsea v Manchester City
01/05/2027
15:00
Liverpool v Chelsea
08/05/2027
15:00
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea
15/05/2027
15:00
Chelsea v Everton
23/05/2027
15:00
Bournemouth v Chelsea
30/05/2027
16:00
Chelsea v Brentford