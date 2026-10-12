Piers Morgan reignites bitter Cristiano Ronaldo feud by branding Jamie Carragher a 'big baby' on live TV

According to The Mirror, the ongoing dispute flared up again when Morgan took aim at Carragher during an episode of his Football Uncensored show.

The argument originally started on social media when Carragher heavily criticised Morgan and Rio Ferdinand for their unwavering defence of Ronaldo following his controversial actions for Portugal. Refusing to let the argument fade, Morgan brought the subject up on air alongside his colleague Simon Jordan to mock Carragher over a previous incident involving Ronaldo.