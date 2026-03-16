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Petagna’s resurgence: just as he did at SPAL, his goals are Monza’s secret weapon in the race for Serie A

The former Milan, Atalanta and Napoli striker is in fine form and is aiming to lead the Brianza-based side back to Serie A.

Andrea Petagna is back: his resurgence is now plain for all to see.

After a nightmare season, marked by poor form on the pitch and problems off it, the 1995-born centre-forward is enjoying a golden spell with Monza.

With a string of goals, he is leading the Brianza side towards their main objective: an immediate return to Serie A after a year of ‘purgatory’ in Serie B.

HIS SON’S ILLNESS AND THE SPLIT FROM HIS PARTNER: PETAGNA’S STORY

  • TOP PERFORMANCE: THIRD GOAL IN A ROW

    Petagna scores again – or rather, he just can’t be stopped.

    In the big match against Palermo, the 1995-born forward made his mark with the goal that broke the deadlock after 18 minutes, the first of three scored by Paolo Bianco’s side.

    Three is a recurring number, as this is Petagna’s third consecutive game on the scoresheet; he had previously found the net in the victory against Cesena (the goal that made it 0-3) and in the defeat against Spezia (the goal that gave Brianza the lead), a match that was abandoned after just 34 minutes due to Andrea Carboni’s sending-off. 

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  • THE YEAR ZERO, NOW SCORING FOR SPAL

    Three goals in a row: the perfect way to bounce back after a 2024/25 season that ended without him scoring a single goal – something that had never happened to him before in his career. It’s a level of form Petagna hasn’t shown for a long time: more precisely, for over six years.

    In fact, you have to go back to the second half of February and early March 2020 to find three consecutive matches in which the 30-year-old striker found the net. At the time, he was playing for Spal and had managed to score three goals in a row against Lecce, Juventus and Parma.

    And many fantasy football managers who had backed him will also remember how that season ended: 12 goals in Serie A.

  • PETAGNA'S STATISTICS: AN EXTRA ASSET FOR SERIE A

    These are not unattainable figures for Petagna, who has already scored 7 goals in 19 appearances this 2025/26 season.

    With one significant difference: during his time at SPAL he was a permanent fixture in the starting line-up, whereas now he is fighting for his place and his spot at Monza is by no means guaranteed. And this has allowed him to maintain a sensational average: 7 goals in just 605 minutes played, practically one goal every 86 minutes.

    The arrival of Patrick Cutrone in January has increased competition in the forward line, but at the same time has given Petagna a partner with whom to form a top-class strike partnership for Serie B. The rapport between the two, both of whom came through the Milan youth system, has developed rapidly and could prove to be Monza’s secret weapon in their bid for promotion, which inevitably hinges on head-to-head encounters.

    The match against Palermo ended in victory; the next one is coming up soon. In the next round, the Brianza side travel to Reggiana (Matchday 31, Tuesday 17 March at 8pm), then host Venezia at the U-Power Stadium – a side currently leading the table by a single point over Bianco’s team.

    The assault is ready, with Petagna on fire and ready to lead Monza with a flurry of goals.

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