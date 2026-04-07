Perhaps even at a bargain price: is top talent Can Uzun leaving Eintracht Frankfurt because of manager Albert Riera?

Above all, the public dressing-down following Sunday evening’s 2-2 draw against 1. FC Köln is said to have left Uzun feeling bitter. During that match, Riera had kept his playmaker on the bench for the entire game and subsequently gave him a telling-off.

“He knows what to do with and without the ball. If he gives that to the team, not to me, he’ll play,” criticised the Spanish coach, who was thereby indirectly accusing Uzun of not being sufficiently team-oriented. “The reason some didn’t play is that you can be brilliant with the ball, but not good without it. With Albert, you won’t play. I’m very clear on that. I want complete players. They have to be able to do both jobs," said Riera.