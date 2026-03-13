Pedro Neto faces disciplinary double whammy! Chelsea winger slapped with Premier League ban as he awaits punishment for PSG ball boy shove

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Chelsea's Premier League meeting with Newcastle United on Saturday evening, manager Liam Rosenior addressed the concerns regarding Neto’s recent conduct. "I've seen the incident back now, it doesn't look good... I understand Pedro's perspective. He wants to get the ball back in play as quickly as possible. He wants to win for the club," Rosenior said. He emphasised the importance of accountability, noting: "What I was so impressed with him was for him... he wanted to apologise straight away. Whether it's a goalkeeper, whether it's me as a manager or a player, we make mistakes. It's about learning from those mistakes."