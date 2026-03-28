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Gabriele Stragapede

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Pato reflects: "They used to say I was the new Ronaldo; there were legends at Milan, but I remember what Ancelotti did. And as for the injuries..."

A. Pato
AC Milan
C. Ancelotti

The former Rossoneri footballer opens up in an interview, reminiscing about his time at Milan.

One of the biggest 'what ifs' in recent football history.

Alexandre Pato, who arrived at Milan aged just 18, seemed destined to write some of the most significant chapters in our favourite sport, but ultimately his career was marred by numerous injuries that held him back, limited him and, in the end, never allowed him to truly reach his full potential.

At Milan, however, he left fond memories for the Rossoneri fans, memories that the former Brazilian number 7 himself wanted to relive in an interview with colleagues at The Athletic: “In the dressing room, to my right, there’s Paolo Maldini. Then, opposite me, I see Kaká and Ronaldo. It was a team of legends. Ancelotti told everyone to stand up when I came in. Every player came over to greet me. I thought: ‘Wow, that’s respect’. You can be the best player in the world, but you have to stay humble. You have to have respect for others.”

  • MEMORIES

    Pato was keen, first and foremost, to emphasise the sense of family at Milan: "At Milan, it wasn’t just about football; it was a family. That’s why that Milan side won everything. If you went out onto the pitch and saw how they trained, you’d think: ‘Wow, I’ve got to do the same’."

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  • COMPARISONS IN BRAZIL

    The Brazilian striker then reflected on the comparisons made at the start of his career, which saw him likened to the legendaryRonaldo Nazario: "When you're a child in Brazil, if you do something special, they tell you you're the new Pelé, the new Ronaldo. When I arrived in Milan, they said: 'Wow, this is the new Ronaldo'. But I never felt like the new Ronaldo. I trained simply because I loved playing. I was among the best players in the world."

  • INJURIES

    Finally, he also spoke in his account about the numerous injuries he suffered during his career: "Injuries are one of the hardest aspects of football. People only see the match. They don’t see the long list of injured players who have to recover. The only thing you want is to get back on the pitch. After the first, then the second and the third injury, I’d play two matches and then get injured again."

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