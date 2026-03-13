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ACF Fiorentina v Parma Calcio 1913 - Serie AGetty Images Sport

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Parma: Cremaschi picks up an injury just a few minutes into the match against Torino and leaves the pitch in tears: what happened?

A rough night and the risk of the season being over for the Dukes’ 21-year-old talent

The Torino v Parma match was Benjamin Cremaschi’s second consecutive start for the Emilia-Romagna side; the American midfielder, born in 2005, did not last long, however: manager Carlos Cuesta was forced to make his first substitution, bringing on Britschgi in the 11th minute. 

  • THE TERMS AND CONDITIONS

    A few minutes earlier, Cremaschi had remained on the ground clutching his knee, drawing the attention of the bench after jumping for a high ball. It didn’t take long to realise that this was a serious problem, so much so that the former Inter Miami player, who had tried to play through the pain for a couple of minutes, began to cry, covering his face first with his hands and then with his shirt, clearly realising that he would be forced to take a significant break. 

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  • THE INITIAL DIAGNOSIS

    As reported by DAZN, the initial diagnosis announced by Parma is a sprain to the left knee. Further tests will, of course, be carried out in the coming hours to determine the extent of the injury. 

  • CREMASCHI'S SEASON

    Having arrived in Italy after the deal had already been officially announced due to the Under-20 World Cup, Cremaschi struggled to secure a place in the team until the very last few days: he made just seven appearances in Serie A (eight if you include his brief spell at Torino) and one in the Coppa Italia, totalling 214 minutes. 

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Parma Calcio 1913 crest
Parma Calcio 1913
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Cremonese crest
Cremonese
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