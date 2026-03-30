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Padovano: "In prison, a guard told me to shove my money up my a… 17 years of hell; Vialli was one of the few who didn’t turn his back on me"

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The former Juventus striker recounts his ordeal following a miscarriage of justice.

Michele Padovano recounts the ordeal he endured due to a miscarriage of justice: arrested on charges of financing an international drug trafficking ring, he was imprisoned until his acquittal in January 2023.


The former Juventus striker said in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport: “It was absolutely hell, especially because I always knew I was innocent and completely unconnected to the events. I fought for seventeen years against an injustice; prison took my life away from me, and now I’ve got it back. For me, the acquittal is worth as much as winning the Champions League.”


"The hardest moment? There were many, probably solitary confinement. Spending many days without seeing anyone makes you feel lost. It’s a feeling hard to put into words; it feels as though time never passes. What’s more, my wife was also under investigation at the time — though the case was dropped after seven months — and we couldn’t even call each other. Finally, the way the guards treated me: it was really tough. I think it was partly because I was a footballer. One prison guard told me, ‘You can shove your money up your arse now.’ Things from another world. The police addressed me informally, treating me like a doormat. They tried to trample on my dignity from the very first moment.”


  • "It all started because I lent some money to a friend. I’d known him for ages. I was doing well financially and it wasn’t a problem for me to help someone in trouble – quite the opposite, in fact. But I didn’t know what he’d do with those 35,000 euros. I wasn’t aware of anything. I just told him, ‘I know you’re a bit of a troublemaker, so I’ll give the money to your wife’. But I meant it in a good-natured way. Instead, our innocent phone calls were mistaken for coded messages with encrypted words. We were talking about ‘horse’, ‘crane’ and ‘land’, and to the investigators these were code names relating to cocaine shipments. Fortunately, the truth prevailed. Of course, nobody will give me back everything I’ve lost."


    “Was I ever afraid I wouldn’t make it? After the two setbacks in the early stages of the trial, a bit, yes. More than anything, I was afraid I wouldn’t be able to prove my innocence. But I fought like a lion and never gave up. Tenacity is the quality I most recognise in myself; I was like that on the pitch too.”


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  • "Has the world of football turned its back on me? Many have turned their backs on me and let me down – that much is true. Everything I’ve been through has helped me sort things out. I realised who my true friends are and who was only there for their own gain. When I was arrested, I had stopped playing and was working as general manager at Alessandria. Prison shut the doors of the world and of football to me; in an instant, it seems as though nobody remembers you anymore."


    "Luca Vialli was like a brother to me; I know he used to ring my wife Adriana every week to ask how I was getting on. We’ve always been very close; when we played for Juventus we were always together, just as we were in London. It pains me to think he didn’t live to see my acquittal – he of all people, who always told me I’d be cleared and always supported me – but I’m sure he was celebrating up in heaven."



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