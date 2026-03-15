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Gabriele Stragapede

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Outrage over referees and VAR in Germany too: Bayern Munich’s fury in Leverkusen – what happened and the referee’s admission of error

All sorts of things happen in the Bundesliga in the match between Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen.

There is a palpable sense of tension at Bayern Munich – ahead of the Champions League round of 16 second leg against Atalanta – following yesterday’s Bundesliga match against Bayer Leverkusen.

In this big match, there were two widely discussed incidents that have sparked considerable controversy within the Bavarian camp: Harry Kane’s disallowed goal in the 63rd minute and Luis Diaz’s sending-off – for a second yellow card – for alleged simulation in the 84th minute.

The match ended 1-1 (with Bayern Munich down to 10 men), but referee Dingert’s decisions have sparked debate and reflection.

  • THE EPISODES

    Let’s start with the first incident: the goal disallowed for Kane. Initially, the goal was allowed to stand, but VAR subsequently intervened to rule it out due to a handball by the English striker (Bayern Munich argued that his arm was close to his body). The referee later explained that he had not seen the touch as it was obscured from his view, but subsequent footage made it clear that there had been a slight movement of the arm by the former Tottenham player.

    Towards the end of the match, however, Luis Diaz fell inside the Bayer Leverkusen penalty area following contact with the opposing goalkeeper Blaswich, getting back to his feet immediately without protesting. Nevertheless, referee Dingert produced a second yellow card, sending off the Colombian winger and sparking numerous protests from the Bayern Munich camp.

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  • THE REFEREE'S WORDS

    In his post-match comments, after reviewing the footage, the referee made the following remarks on the incident, as reported by Sky Sports DE: "From my position, it looked as though Diaz had thrown himself to the ground. Having watched the footage, I would say: it wasn’t a penalty, and the second yellow card was very harsh. If I’d seen this footage earlier, I wouldn’t have sent him off."

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