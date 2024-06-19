'It's not Cristiano Ronaldo anymore' - Portugal captain told 'running is not his friend' as Richard Keys brutally suggests CR7 'doesn't know the right time to call it a day'
Ageing Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been told he's now a long way short of his very best by ex-Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys.
- Ronaldo subdued in Portugal's Euro 2024 opener
- Superstar warned he doesn't know when to quit
- Forward will celebrate 40th birthday in 2025