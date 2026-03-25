BVB appear to have found a replacement for Julian Brandt in Serie A. According to the Italian newspaper Tuttosport, Borussia Dortmund have made contact with Torino FC and Nikola Vlasic.
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Niko Kovac is said to be a big fan: has BVB already found Julian Brandt’s successor?
According to the newspaper, Vlasic’s compatriot Niko Kovac is a particular fan of the attacking midfielder, though a transfer is unlikely to come cheap. Although Vlasic’s contract in Turin runs only until 2027, the club is said to have an option that would automatically extend the contract until 2028.
After a difficult first season at West Ham United, Vlasic initially moved to Torino on loan, before the Serie A club then shelled out around eleven million euros for the Croatian international and signed him on a permanent basis. The Hammers, who had even paid €30 million to CSKA Moscow in August 2021, were not Vlasic’s first stop in the Premier League, where he failed to find his feet.
In 2017, he moved from Hajduk Split’s youth team to Everton FC for €11 million, but was sold to Moscow after just one season and 19 appearances (two goals, one assist). There, the 28-year-old was a key player for years, contributing to 54 goals (33 goals, 21 assists) in 108 appearances; at West Ham, he rarely went beyond the role of a squad player.
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In addition to BVB’s interest: Eintracht Frankfurt and Roma are also reportedly keen on Vlasic
The situation is different at Torino. There, Vlasic is now even vice-captain and has started every league match. This season, he has scored eight goals and provided five assists in 33 competitive matches. As well as playing in a central attacking role, Vlasic can also be deployed as a second striker or on the left wing. A profile very similar to that of the departing Brandt.
It has been known for several weeks that the 29-year-old will be leaving Borussia Dortmund seven years after his €25 million move from Bayer Leverkusen. Although Brandt consistently put up strong numbers at BVB, at least as a reliable goalscorer, he has for some time been viewed critically, particularly by Dortmund fans, due to his inconsistent performances and lacklustre displays, especially in terms of defensive work. In 300 competitive matches for BVB to date, Brandt has been directly involved in 125 goals (56 goals, 69 assists).
Meanwhile, Vlasic is still embroiled in a relegation battle with Torino, where he is the most important player in attack for the "Granata" alongside Giovanni Simeone. The team are six points clear of the relegation zone.
BVB are reportedly not the only club showing interest. Eintracht Frankfurt are also said to be keeping an eye on Vlasic from the Bundesliga. According to Tuttosport, Roma manager Gian Piero Gasperini is a great admirer of Vlasic. However, it remains to be seen whether Gasperini will be able to keep his managerial job in the Italian capital for much longer.
Julian Brandt and Nikola Vlasic: Performance data and statistics
Players Matches Goals Assists Nikola Vlasic 414 70 63 Julian Brandt 583 134 147