Nantes ultras invade pitch with flares as Ligue 1 match vs Toulouse abandoned due to dangerous relegation protest

The Ligue 1 clash between Nantes and Toulouse was forced into an early conclusion after a massive pitch invasion by home supporters. Having already seen their relegation to Ligue 2 confirmed prior to kick-off, the atmosphere at the Stade de la Beaujoire turned toxic just minutes into the encounter. After 22 minutes of play, hundreds of Nantes ultras broke through security cordons and swarmed the playing surface - as talkSPORT reports.

The situation escalated rapidly after flares were lit behind the goal while the game was still in progress. As the ultras forced their way past stewards and onto the turf, players from both sides immediately fled the field and ran down the tunnel for safety. Anti-riot police were quickly deployed to the pitch, forming a human shield to prevent the protesters from following the players toward the dressing room area.











