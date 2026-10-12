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Mourinho's prophecy, Premier League dreams and Rafael Leao's Turkish gamble: Nicolo Zaniolo lifts the lid on his nomadic career
Mourinho Magic and Conference League secret
Nicolo Zaniolo has never been shy about his admiration for Jose Mourinho, the man who guided him during some of the most productive years of his career at Roma. Under the Portuguese tactician, the Italian forward produced his best statistical returns, but he insists the "Special One" moniker goes far beyond just tactical instructions on the pitch. According to the current Udinese man, it is Mourinho’s psychological edge and foresight that truly set him apart from the rest of the managerial elite.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Calciomercato, Zaniolo revealed a specific anecdote from the historic Europa Conference League final. "Mourinho is 'Special' in everything: in management, on the pitch, in the vision of the match. There are many anecdotes I could tell... To say one? It is linked to the Conference final: I was in a run-off with another player and all his staff advised not to let me play but him. And Mourinho then replied: 'No, tomorrow Nicolò must play because he scores'. Other times he would come into the dressing room and say: 'tomorrow we start strong, we put them in difficulty and we start 1-0' and the next day we started strong and we started 1-0. He is a master."
The bond between the pair remains strong even after their respective departures from the Stadio Olimpico. Zaniolo emphasized that the veteran coach’s human qualities are just as impressive as his trophy cabinet. "Outside the field he helped me a lot. We still talk on WhatsApp, sometimes he writes, sometimes I do. That a coach who has led world-level champions spontaneously finds the time to ask me how I am makes you understand the greatness of the man even before the coach," Zaniolo added, highlighting the lasting impact the Roma legend had on his personal and professional development.
Chasing the dream in the 'NBA of Football'
Following his departure from the Italian capital and a brief spell in Turkey, Zaniolo secured a move to the Premier League with Aston Villa. For many players, England represents the pinnacle of the sport, and the Italian was no different. He viewed the move to Birmingham as a chance to test himself in a league he considers the most competitive on the planet, though the transition proved to be more challenging than he had initially anticipated given the sheer depth of Unai Emery's squad.
"The Premier League is the NBA of football, and honestly it was a dream of mine to play there. I also thought that my style was perfect for that football. At the beginning I played often in a season that was incredible and in which we finished by securing qualification for the Champions League. In front, however, there was a lot of competition, with champions like Diaby, Watkins, Rogers, Bailey... The level was very high, then let's say I needed an adaptation on the field, in life... also at a cultural level. And then I have to be honest, I missed Italy a lot," the forward explained.
Despite struggling to cement a permanent starting role amidst such fierce competition at Villa Park, Zaniolo looks back on his time in the Midlands with pride. He played his part in a historic campaign that saw the club return to Europe's top table. "However, I believe I have taken great satisfaction, like winning 2-0 against Arsenal as a starter. It is an experience that has enriched my personal background and I am happy to have contributed to bringing such an important club like Aston Villa to the Champions League," he concluded regarding his English adventure.
Atmospheres to remember and the Bernabéu debut
Throughout a career that has spanned multiple countries and competitions, Zaniolo has stepped out onto some of the most hallowed turfs in world football.
"It's true (laughs). I've played in fantastic stadiums like Anfield, Old Trafford, San Siro, the Olimpico... At Galatasaray there is an unreal support, you can't hear a teammate a meter away and you have to speak in his ear. Every match there are 50/60,000 fiery people, it always seems as if it were a Champions League final. Of course the Olimpico... I don't even need to say it, when it pushes it makes you start already at 1-0. The stadium that however has remained most inside me is the Bernabéu: playing there a Real Madrid-Roma, my first official match at that level, is something I will never forget."
His debut at the Santiago Bernabéu remains the defining moment of his early career, a baptism of fire against the kings of Europe that signaled his arrival on the big stage.
Leao's Turkish switch and the rise of the Super Lig
The conversation inevitably turned to Rafael Leao, the AC Milan star who recently surprised many by opting for a move to Galatasaray.
"In my opinion, yes. Leao is a world-level champion, one of the strongest wingers around. Galatasaray is a team of great prestige, they play in the Champions League, and Turkish football is growing a lot, bringing in champions like Osimhen and Sane. If he had the opportunity to play at Galatasaray, to play the Champions League with Galatasaray, he certainly did well. I wish him the best and to continue having fun showing everyone how strong he is because even if I don't know him directly, I still like him instinctively," Zaniolo stated.
The Italian’s endorsement of Leao's move highlights the changing landscape of European football, where Turkey is becoming an increasingly attractive destination for those seeking both Champions League football and a passionate fanbase. With players of the caliber of Victor Osimhen and Leroy Sane now plying their trade in the country, Zaniolo sees the league's trajectory as purely upward. He believes Leao's qualities will shine in a league that rewards flair and individual brilliance, potentially allowing the former Milan man to rediscover his best form away from the intense scrutiny of Serie A.
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