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Ahmad Salah

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Morocco’s star player was targeted by racist abuse during the match against Barcelona

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O. El Hilali
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Spanish abuses: an ongoing issue

Barcelona beat city rivals Espanyol 4-1 in Saturday’s Camp Nou derby, but the Matchday 31 contest was marred by racist chants from sections of the crowd.

Stadium officials responded by making two public-address announcements, urging supporters to cease the offensive chanting and warning that such behaviour could lead to legal action.

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  • Racist abuse directed at Omar Al-Hilali

    According to Moroccan website Hesport, citing reports from Cadena Cope and other outlets, the warnings followed persistent racist chanting from the stands.

    The chants targeted Moroccan international Omar El Hilali, Espanyol’s defender, who was the main recipient of these insults, sparking widespread outrage.

    Tensions flared on the pitch when El Hilali tangled with Barcelona’s Gavi, earning both players a yellow card, and the abusive chants resumed in the 57th minute.

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    The abuse was not confined to racist slurs; some fans also taunted Espanyol’s relegation fears by chanting, “To the second division!”

    Barcelona moved nine points clear of Real Madrid, tightening their grip on the title, while Espanyol stay on 38 points in tenth.

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  • This isn’t the first time Al-Hilali has been involved with Elche’s player.

    Spain has recently faced scrutiny over racism towards foreigners. During Egypt’s friendly against Spain at Espanyol’s stadium, fans made anti-Muslim chants. Similar abuse echoed before Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg between Atlético Madrid and Barcelona.

    During La Liga matchday 26, Elche forward Rafa Mir allegedly told El Hilali, “You came in a small boat,” according to the Moroccan player’s report to the referee.

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