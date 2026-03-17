More Chelsea team news 'leaked' as £70m player apparently left out of PSG Champions League showdown

If the breach ends up being proven to be true, it will come as a massive source of frustration for Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior, who had previously vowed to find the source of internal leaks. Despite launching an investigation after tactical details surfaced before the first leg, a dressing room mole appears to remain active within the club.

"I wasn't aware," the Chelsea boss admitted regarding the first leak. "I'm sure we'll get to the bottom of that if that's the case."