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Gabriele Stragapede

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Milan, Pulisic: "The future? It's not the right time to talk about it. If you score a couple of goals, people will praise you even if you play really badly."

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The American striker spoke from his national team’s training camp, touching on his current situation at Milan.

A tricky period in terms of form, with 2026 having so far yielded no goals, but an opportunity to end the season on a high note by helping both Milan continue their fight for the Scudetto and secure qualification for the next edition of the UEFA Champions League, as well as helping himself prepare as best he can for the home World Cup.

Christian Pulisic, a forward for the Rossoneri side managed by Massimiliano Allegri, gave a lengthy interview to the US publication Men’s Journal ahead of his US national team’s friendlies against Belgium (on 28 March) and Portugal (on 31 March).

  • THE WORLD CUP IS JUST AROUND THE CORNER

    "Yes, of course, it’s our last chance to really get ready, to play a couple of matches, see how some of the lads are doing, and prepare for the big event, which is obviously drawing closer. And it gives us a good opportunity to see where we stand and prepare as best we can. But it feels like it’s getting closer and closer."

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  • THE 2022 WORLD CUP

    Pulisic then reflected on his experience at the previous World Cup: “It was incredible, honestly. I felt like I learnt a lot about myself, the game and the team. I mean, I think that at certain moments we did a really good job to get where we did. Yes, I think we can learn a lot from playing a big knockout match against a top team. So, my fondest memories are of being in the hotel with the lads, knowing just how important that moment was. It’s something you dream of since you were a child, and now to be there is truly incredible. And now to have this opportunity across our whole country, we’re really excited.”

  • POCHETTINO'S COMMENTS ON HIS TIME AT MILAN

    The American striker then commented on his manager’s remarks regarding his recent spell with the Rossoneri in Milan: “I always appreciate the support. It doesn’t worry me too much. I really feel I’m in good form and I’m playing well too. So it’s been quite an interesting period. I always get the feeling that you can play really badly, and if you score a couple of goals, people praise you to the skies. And the opposite can happen too. You just have to keep going. That’s how a career goes, with ups and downs. I’m just trying to keep playing well, stay in good physical shape and feel good. And that’s the most important thing.”

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  • HIS OWN MOUNT RUSHMORE OF AMERICAN PLAYERS

    "Can't I include myself? (Laughs, ed.). I'd pick myself. I'd definitely pick Clint [Dempsey] and then probably Landon Donovan. For the last spot, let's go with Weston [McKennie]. He's my man. So let's pick him."

  • TRANSFER RUMOURS

    Finally, Pulisic commented on the rumours circulating about his possible departure from Milan this summer: "Most people tell me about them and ask me what they’re all about, and I reply that I haven’t even seen them. I really don’t know. I believe there’s always a right time and place. Usually, it’s not when I’m in the middle of the season and playing. I don’t talk to my agent about clubs or moving somewhere. It doesn’t affect me that much, so it doesn’t influence me in the slightest. Of course, when the time comes to talk about it and there are options, but now isn’t the time. And I’m happy to be here at the moment. So I’m focusing on that as much as possible.”

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