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Gabriele Stragapede

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Milan, listen to Ambrosini: "Leao needs to show his anger on the pitch. He doesn’t get fired up easily and is wasted as a centre-forward; I wouldn’t have taken him off."

The former Rossoneri captain's assessment of the Portuguese number 10's performance at the Olimpico.

Milan’s Scudetto hopes appear to have been dashed for good following their 1-0 defeat at the Stadio Olimpico against Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio. It was a decidedly unconvincing and disappointing performance from Massimiliano Allegri’s men, fresh from their Derby victory over Inter, who failed to turn the tide in a match that could have been decisive – one way or another – for the title race in this final stretch of the 2025/2026 season.

In the dock was Rafael Leao, who put in a lacklustre performance and was the focus of a moment of intense anger and disappointment when he was substituted. Massimo Ambrosini, in his post-match analysis on DAZN, had this to say about the Rossoneri number 10’s performance.

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  • HIS ANGER

    The former captain immediately commented on the frustration shown by the Portuguese player when Allegri took him off: “I think the frustration he shows when he comes off is something he needs to demonstrate whilst he’s on the pitch. He always gives the impression that he lacks that competitive edge. But he needs to show that frustration during the match, one way or another. By the 34th minute, he’d touched the ball four times, including one header. The feeling is that, both by nature and in terms of his characteristics, he’s a player you have to try to keep fired up. He doesn’t get fired up much on his own.”

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  • THE ROLE

    He then went on to analyse the issue of his role, which has been a talking point all season: "As a centre-forward, you get far more breaks than you do playing out wide. I wouldn’t have changed him today. Milan switched from a 3-5-2 in the second half to a 4-3-3, with Pulisic wide and Leao up front. And even then… I would have kept him out wide. Then it was a 4-2-3-1, and he was out… He’s wasted as a centre-forward.”

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