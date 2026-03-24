Milan: Chelsea are keeping an eye on Pavlovic; the Serbian’s value has tripled thanks to Allegri

Pavlovic’s world at AC Milan has changed radically in the space of a few months: last summer, the former Salzburg player was declared surplus to requirements (following a mixed season), but Crystal Palace’s offer was deemed too low by Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who remains one of Steahinja’s biggest supporters.





According to the latest rumours coming out of England, Chelsea are now showing interest in Pavlovic, as they will certainly be looking for experienced and quality reinforcements in defence for next season. Milan, for their part, have been working for several weeks on a contract renewal until 2031, with a salary increase to around €2.5–3 million. A move to secure the 2001-born player, Chelsea permitting.