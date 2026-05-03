‘Who wouldn’t like it?’ - Mexican starlet Armando Gonzalez wants to join Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal at Camp Nou as transfer talk builds

Gonzalez is familiar with the club's philosophy through his manager at Chivas, former Barcelona defender Gabriel Milito. "He tells us: he played in the best team in history, in that iconic Barcelona," Gonzalez explained, noting how those experiences instil a winning mentality.

However, despite his admiration for the Catalan giants, he surprisingly confessed to supporting one of their domestic rivals. "It’s going to be surprising, but I’m an Atlético de Madrid fan," he revealed. "My father spent some time in Madrid and he brought things from Atlético to my brother and me... In addition, I like Cholo Simeone’s style: dedication, fighting, never giving up, taking it game by game."